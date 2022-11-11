Read full article on original website
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart
Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
Phone Arena
Walmart's spectacular iPad Air 4 Black Friday 2022 deal is already live... for a limited time
In keeping with the tradition of the last few years, Walmart is taking what should be 2022's biggest shopping day and turning it into a "black month" filled to the brim with great deals on popular products covering essentially all imaginable categories. In theory, that gives you more time to...
Walmart’s first Black Friday Deals for Days event started on Monday, but there’s still plenty of time to land some good stuff
Walmart’s first of three Black Friday Deal for Days event started on Monday and runs through Nov. 13, 2022. Like last year, the retailer said it will spread out the savings across three scheduled sales that will run consecutively. Deals for Days will also offer a variety of savings...
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
Digital Trends
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.
TechRadar
A half-price Walmart Plus membership is the one deal you need ahead of Black Friday
Heads up: you've only got until the end of the day to get Walmart Plus for just $49 (opens in new tab). The retailer has slashed the price of a year-long membership to its subscription service by 50% - and the timing couldn't be better if you're looking to spend during this year's Black Friday deals bonanza.
TechRadar
Why Black Friday is the best time to renew your PS Plus membership
Has your PS Plus membership run out? Or have you just been waiting for the right time to subscribe to Sony's online subscription service? Either way, Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity to pick up or renew a PlayStation Plus subscription. There will be plenty of great Black Friday PS5...
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Which Apple smartphone should you buy?
Our Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro guide explains the main differences between the phones, to help you make the best choice
iPad Pro just crashed to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday
The iPad Pro 2021 has dropped to a new lowest price ever in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals — don't miss this $300 discount.
Best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals
Here are the best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals – with savings on film and accessories, too!
Digital Trends
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you’ll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.
Upgrade Your Home With These Black Friday Deals for 2022
Are you ready for doorbuster deals and out-of-this-world savings? Black Friday is fast approaching, and retailers are starting early with some hard-to-believe deals. Walmart, for instance, started its...
What’s a good Black Friday camera phone deal? Here’s what to look for
With so many Black Friday camera phone deals out there, here's how to find a good one
Buy one Nextbase dash cam, get one half price in this Black Friday sale
This Nextbase dash cam Black Friday deal is perfect for dual recording!
laptopmag.com
AirPods Pro 2 falls to lowest price EVER in early Black Friday headphones deal
Looking for a mind-blowing early Black Friday noise cancelling headphones deal? You don't want to miss out on the second-generation AirPods Pro, also known as the AirPods Pro 2, which is now only $229 on Amazon (opens in new tab)!. Normally, the AirPods Pro 2 is $250, but now, you...
CNET
Apple TV HD Falls to New All-Time Low of Just $59 Ahead of Black Friday
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Black Friday is just around the corner but the Apple TV deals are already in full swing. The 2021 4K model has already hit a record low following the release of the 2022 version, but there's an even cheaper deal in town for those wanting to spend the absolute least possible on an Apple TV. The Apple TV HD is down to just $59 at Walmart right now, marking the lowest it has ever gone there or anywhere else. If you haven't upgraded to a 4K TV yet or just need an easy-to-use streamer for a guest room, it's a great pickup at this price -- though we expect supplies could run thin soon.
Samsung's $50 Z Flip 4 Early Access Black Friday deal will free you from pocket-breaking slab phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fantastic phone: rather than folding from a tablet into a thick phone, the Flip folds from a 6.7-inch phone into a roughly 3-inch square that easily slips into the most impractical purses and pathetic excuse for pockets most women's fashion is cursed by. It's just as powerful as the "slab" phones you're used to lugging around in your back pocket — or worse, in your hand all your day — and while the cameras are a small step behind the Galaxy S series, they're still fantastic for taking photos for Insta or group chats. This all adds up to a great phone that feels cutting edge and fits your life better — and today, fits your wallet much better, too.
