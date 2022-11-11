Read full article on original website
mediamilwaukee.com
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
Decision 2022: NBC's Chuck Todd on Wisconsin's midterm election results
The midterm elections are over, and the results are in. Wisconsin went purple with a split ticket decision and a lower voter turnout compared to four years ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin's split ticket decision, Paul Ryan calls Trump 'drag on our ticket'
MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker criticized former President Donald Trump and his team for not further investing in Tim Michels' campaign after endorsing Michels in the GOP primary for governor. "I would have liked to have seen in Wisconsin and elsewhere across the country candidates he endorsed,...
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. u003ca href=u0022/series/fact-briefs/u0022u003eMOre FACT BRiefs...
Wisconsin's Most Dangerous Cities
Wisconsin has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Wisconsin, USA.By Svgalbertian - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
CBS 58
How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
wearegreenbay.com
California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before tapering off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 1-3" of heavy, wet snow is expected. This will cause...
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
Semi-trailer tips over, kills 9 dairy cattle in Wisconsin
CHESTER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say nine dairy cows were killed when a semi-trailer hauling more than three-dozen cattle slid down an embankment of a Wisconsin highway and tipped over. The 61-year-old driver had pulled over on the shoulder of a ramp on U.S. Highway 151 in Chester township...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change
Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
