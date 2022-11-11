ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before tapering off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 1-3" of heavy, wet snow is expected. This will cause...
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change

Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
