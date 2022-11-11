Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Getting Rid Of Jeff Hardy In The Future May Be Worth It Business-Wise
Jeff Hardy leaving AEW over his recent DUI arrest would be in everybody’s best interest, according to Jim Cornette. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI in a decade, and has been suspended from AEW programming. The three-time former WWE World Champion has pleaded not...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant
Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Issues Statement On His NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Win
At Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match. Following the show, the former Brodus Clay took to Twitter to issue a statement on his win, the sacrifices he’s made,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch The Latest Edition Of Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling Videos
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” below. This week’s episode features The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny:. You can check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling below:. You can keep up with all...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/14/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Riho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura. *ROH Pure Champion Daniel...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Issues Statement, Calls The NWA The Most Toxic Brand In Wrestling
The drama between Nick Aldis and the NWA continues. Aldis took to his Instagram subscribers to post a statement, where he called Billy Corgan’s promotion “the most toxic brand in pro wrestling.” The statement was posted immediately following Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Suffers MCL Injury At WWE Live Event
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens suffered an injury during a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin. During the WWE Sunday Night Stunner event, Owens planted his right leg which seemed to hurt him, and his match was finished quickly. The former Universal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre Earns Praise Backstage Over Insane WWE Schedule
Drew McIntyre is earning serious praise backstage for his recent travel schedule which saw the Scottish Warrior land in five countries in under a week. McIntyre has been one of WWE’s most prominently featured stars since his 2017 return to the promotion, three years after being released. PWinsider reports...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle & Mick Foley Film Episode Of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Together
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he’s been filming alongside Mick Foley for an upcoming episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. He wrote,. “I’m with the great Mick Foley shooting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures today. Got the little cowboy hat...
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On How To Stream AEW Full Gear On Bleacher Report
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release to announce how fans can stream the show:. “AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Enzo Amore Opens Up About Crashing WWE Survivor Series 2018
You may recall that Real1 (formerly Enzo Amore) infamously crashed WWE Survivor Series 2018 and appeared in the audience. Real1 was released from the company a year earlier after being accused of sexual assault, though the charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence. During a recent appearance on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lio Rush Opens Up On His WWE Release
Lio Rush has achieved a lot over his eight years of being a pro wrestler. Before moving to WWE NXT, where he later won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, “The Man of the Hour” was used on WWE’s main roster as Bobby Lashley’s spokesman. There were rumors...
ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA World TV Champion Crowned, Top Contender Revealed
We have a new NWA World Television Champion. During the NWA Hard Times 3 pre-show, Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to capture the vacant title. Tyrus previously vacated the belt so he could go on to receive a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. Also on the NWA Hard...
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Gewirtz Wants To See Andy Kafuman In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Brian Gewirtz believes Andy Kafuman should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. During a recent appearance on the “Under the Ring” podcast to promote Tales From The Territories and Young Rock, Gewirtz commented on Kaufman’s influence on the wrestling business and why he thinks the late comedian belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Provides Health Update, Reveals What He Can’t Do
Speaking to Conrad Thompson on the latest episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross provided an update on his health and what the future may have in store for him. He said,. “I went to my first appointment and had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Referee Speaks About The Pressure Of Working For Vince McMahon
In an interview with Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE referee Jack Doan spoke about the immense pressure of working under Vince McMahon and claimed that while the former CEO was “very demanding,” he did take care of his employees financially. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
XFL Draft Takes Place Tomorrow, League Reveals How To Watch
The XFL will hold its draft tomorrow, and the relaunched football league has revealed how to watch. The league announced on Monday that the Draft will take place tomorrow, with several ways to tune in, as described in their press release below:. XFL Draft Week presented by ZipRecruiter is HERE!
Comments / 0