Visit the Most Festive Christmas Town in Iowa
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Iowa, Keokuk.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Red&Lee Vintage promises fun, fashion, and more at 2nd ‘Ladies’ Night’ event
Red&Lee Vintage of Muscatine will host an evening of fun, fashion, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails at their second “Ladies’ Night” event taking place Wednesday, November 30, at their shop located at 124 W. 2nd St. The excitement lasts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is open...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Imelda Peña Luna
Imelda Peña Luna, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2022 after a very short illness, at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Khoa Le will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
ourquadcities.com
Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit
When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
ourquadcities.com
Sunday: Boil advisory remains for parts of Davenport, Blue Grass
On Saturday, Iowa American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for all customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass. That advisory continues Sunday. According to an update, Iowa American will notify customers and news media later Sunday when water test results are available. Two 12-inch water main breaks occurred...
ourquadcities.com
Boil order impacts Davenport, Blue Grass
Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory for customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass due to two water main breaks. One water main break is located at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie. The other is located at Locust and Jebens Streets. Crews are making emergency repairs at both...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update
Last week, the one-word forecast was “woof.” We can use that again, as tomorrow’s forecast in Iowa City looks COLD. Anyone sitting in the south end zone, get ready for the wind to be in your face for 3+ hours. We’re at that “the weather is going...
Daily Iowan
UIHC appoints Kalpaj Parekh as the new Director of Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery
After a national search by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the chair and executive officer of the newly-reestablished department of cardiothoracic surgery has big plans to improve care. Kalpaj Parek started the position Nov. 1 after being named interim chair last September, and he said cardiothoracic surgery hasn’t...
Daily Iowan
Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Local Agencies Respond to Saturday Night Blaze in Downtown Washington
Just after 4p.m. Saturday, local crews responded to the scene of a business fire at 120 E. Main Street, just off the square in Washington. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. Ladder trucks were deployed, some surrounding buildings were evacuated. Authorities have blocked off a two block radius around the scene. This is an ongoing situation and the public is asked to avoid the area. Agencies on site include Washington Fire Department, Washington Rescue, Washington EMS, Washington Police, Washington County Emergency Management, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire and Alliant Energy. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
Iowa City Police are doing their part in a city-wide effort to help those in crisis by increasing the visibility of a new hotline to help. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse joins us to talk about how to keep trees healthy through the next year. Veterans Day Ceremony held...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Fatal accident in Henderson County; Keokuk man arrested on drug charges
A Stronghurst woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover accident in Henderson County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of Stronghurst on Sunday morning. They found Sarah Shrum, 22, trapped under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Illinois State Police assisted local authorities...
ottumwaradio.com
Jefferson County Man Admits to Witness Tampering
A man acquitted of arson and insurance fraud charges pleaded guilty to witness tampering in a Jefferson County court. On Thursday, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says Lucas Anthony McCoy, 39, admitted to harassing a witness named against him in an arson and insurance fraud case, a case that resulted in his acquittal.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash
A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in fatal crash held on $1 million bond
A 33-year-old Davenport man – now in custody – faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal Rock Island crash on Nov. 1. Marcus C. Holmes faces charges of failure to report an accident, accident – injury/death, reckless homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records say.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Offices arrests driver in fatal East Moline crash
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The driver allegedly responsible for the East Moline crash that killed 22-year-old Amia Weathers has been arrested, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. In a post published to the office's Facebook page, authorities announced the arrest of 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline,...
