4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Aldi wedding: Michigan couple ties knot after walking down grocery aisle
As a wedding present, they get free groceries for a year!
thelascopress.com
Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant
The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Wyandotte getting attention over their pickle pizza
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A restaurant that recently opened in Wyandotte has been getting attention over a unique pizza recipe that includes a lot of pickles. The Thirst Parlor Saloon in Wyandotte has been serving up a pickle pizza since the restaurant opened three weeks ago and it has reportedly been a best seller. The owner says there’s quite a story behind the DILL-icious pizza.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get ahead of your holiday shopping with Detroit goods at Eastern Market
DETROIT – While the holidays are right around the corner, Metro Detroiters are getting a head start on gift shopping at All Things Detroit Holiday Experience in Eastern Market. About 200 small businesses gathered in Eastern Market on Sunday to sell a variety of locally-made goods and foods. Local...
Spirits, shaken or stirred, offer winter warmth at Royal Oak Vodka Fest
No matter how you enjoy sipping on your vodka drink, Royal Oak Vodka Fest has something guaranteed to shake up, mix up and stir up your Saturday night with food, music, vendors and of course — vodka.
These Metro Detroit restaurants offer takeout, dine-in dinners for Thanksgiving 2022
Thanksgiving is always a big time for restaurants, but the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions on restaurant dining spoiled that in 2020. Last year, some restaurants were open for the holiday or at least offering to-go meals. Now, in 2022, many are back in full force. Preparing an entire Thanksgiving...
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
How to order Thanksgiving Day meals from Detroit area grocery stores
One way to leave the Thanksgiving cooking to someone else, other than dining out, is to check out local large-scale grocery stores, independent grocers and family-owned stores. Many offer complete Thanksgiving meal options that are fully prepared and cooked and need only to be reheated. Others have the turkey prepared and ready to take home and roast. ...
fox2detroit.com
Eastern Market Holiday Markets return soon to get you ready for the season
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Seven Holiday Markets at Detroit's Eastern Market are scheduled to make sure you're ready for the season. The first market is Nov. 20. Most markets will be on Sundays except for the Thanksgiving food shopping event Nov. 22 and the last minute gift and food market on Christmas Eve.
Celebrating the Holidays at Meadow Brook
The Holidays at Meadow Brook feature both the indoor, daytime tour of the mansion with Holiday Walk and the outdoor, nighttime light show across the estate, Winter Wonder Lights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit
My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
Downtown Detroit Markets, Cadillac Lodge open for holiday season
There’s still 44 days until Christmas, but the shops are open in Cadillac Square, featuring local shops highlighting the best of what Detroit has to offer.
Dennis Miller, owner of popular Miller's Bar, passes away
Dennis Miller, one of the owners of the popular Miller's Bar in Dearborn, passed away on Thursday, his family announced.
Detroit News
Michigan animal shelters face overcrowding, capacity issues
The Royal Oak Animal Shelter typically houses about eight kennels with room for 30 cats. But at one point over the summer, the number of dogs nearly doubled. Owner surrenders, abandoned pets and furry “guests” staying longer at the shelter tipped the site into overcrowded territory. "MC Hammer," a cat rescued nearly two years ago from a Royal Oak home that held more than 100, was among them.
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'
Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
A new venue called Big Pink is opening in Detroit
The music and art space is located in a facility previously owned by Detroit Urban Survival Training
MetroTimes
This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look
Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Slide Into Winter Fun! Snow Tube at Night at This Michigan Winter Park
There's plenty of fun to be had outside in Michigan during the winter: ice skating, skiing, sledding, the list goes on. But if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, snow tube at night under dazzling lights at this Michigan farm!. Snow Tube at Night at Bowers...
