The Billboard Hot 100 has been around in one form or another for more than 60 years. But last week, for the first time, all of the top ten spots were held by a single artist - Taylor Swift. To mark the release of Swift's history-making record, "Midnights," UGA journalism professor Lori Johnston had students in her criticism class write reviews of the album. What the students didn't know, at least until class, was that they were going to be asked to read part of their reviews for a recording. WUGA's Julianne Akers took each student's best line and remixed them into a mega-review of a mega-album. The opinions, as you'll hear, were mixed.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO