Athens, GA

wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Rocky Raffle Midterm follow-up

On the Wednesday after election day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had nothing but words of praise for the people who pulled off Tuesday’s record-shattering election. “It takes people,” Raffensperger told reporters at the state capitol. “Lots of people, very hard working people to make it happen.”...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Clarke Board of Elections to decide on early voting details today

Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

UGA's Natalie Navarrete named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar

Athens, Ga. — University of Georgia student Natalie Navarrete was named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar this weekend, joining recipients from 64 countries around the world. The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and most celebrated international fellowship award in the world. The 2023 Rhodes Scholars will begin their various courses of study as graduate students at the University of Oxford in October. Navarrete is a current Morehead Honors College student and Foundation Fellow at UGA.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

The Georgia Health Report: Making Sense of Insurance Providers

This week on the Georgia Health Report, as open enrollment for many health insurance plans continues, hosts Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News discuss the options available to most Americans. From private insurance to federal programs, they'll go back to the basics to help clarify this confusing, yet critical, topic.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WATCH: ‘Has Georgia football replaced Alabama as the SEC standard?’

ATHENS — A much-debated conversation is brewing that Georgia football has supplanted Alabama as the standard for the SEC, and it’s becoming more heated each day. SEC Network stars Peter Burns and Chris Doering disagreed on the topic on Friday, and an unscientific poll would seem to indicate fans have mixed opinions.
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed

Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Mega-Review: Midnights

The Billboard Hot 100 has been around in one form or another for more than 60 years. But last week, for the first time, all of the top ten spots were held by a single artist - Taylor Swift. To mark the release of Swift's history-making record, "Midnights," UGA journalism professor Lori Johnston had students in her criticism class write reviews of the album. What the students didn't know, at least until class, was that they were going to be asked to read part of their reviews for a recording. WUGA's Julianne Akers took each student's best line and remixed them into a mega-review of a mega-album. The opinions, as you'll hear, were mixed.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

CCSD updates info on parents portal

The Clarke County School District is using its website to make sure parents have access to the CCSD’s parents portal. From the Clarke Co School District website... CCSD would like to make sure we have current contact information for your household in Infinite Campus, our student information system, and encourages families to confirm that their information is up to date. This will ensure our schools send out communication notices to the correct home addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

CCSD cuts ribbon on new health center

The Augusta University-University of Georgia Medical Partnership marked another milestone in its collaboration with the Clarke County School District: a Thursday ribbon cutting marked the ceremonial opening of the Clarke Middle Health Center at Clarke Middle School in Athens. From the CCSD website…. Located on the campus of Clarke Middle...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
dawgpost.com

LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

STARKVILLE - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are taking on Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs. Dawg Post updates you live with what you can’t see on TV. 9:31 PM - Mississippi State has life again. They capitalize on another Bennett INT and find the endzone. Georgia leads Mississippi State 31-19.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Mississippi State, clinched SEC East

Kirby Smart led Georgia to defeat Mississippi State 45-19 Saturday night. The win gave the Bulldogs the SEC East title, too, as UGA will face LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Smart’s Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s impressive performance. Bennett totaled over 300 yards and 4...
ATHENS, GA

