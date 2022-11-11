Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Rocky Raffle Midterm follow-up
On the Wednesday after election day, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had nothing but words of praise for the people who pulled off Tuesday’s record-shattering election. “It takes people,” Raffensperger told reporters at the state capitol. “Lots of people, very hard working people to make it happen.”...
wuga.org
Clarke Board of Elections to decide on early voting details today
Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
wuga.org
UGA's Natalie Navarrete named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar
Athens, Ga. — University of Georgia student Natalie Navarrete was named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar this weekend, joining recipients from 64 countries around the world. The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and most celebrated international fellowship award in the world. The 2023 Rhodes Scholars will begin their various courses of study as graduate students at the University of Oxford in October. Navarrete is a current Morehead Honors College student and Foundation Fellow at UGA.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
wuga.org
The Georgia Health Report: Making Sense of Insurance Providers
This week on the Georgia Health Report, as open enrollment for many health insurance plans continues, hosts Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News discuss the options available to most Americans. From private insurance to federal programs, they'll go back to the basics to help clarify this confusing, yet critical, topic.
Georgia's Lois Curtis, whose Supreme Court case secured disability rights, dies at 55
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The woman known as the "godmother of the disability rights movement in Georgia" and one of the plaintiffs in a landmark civil rights Supreme Court case has died. Georgia Council of Developmental Disabilities announced Thursday that artist Lois Curtis, of Clarkston, passed away last week. Curtis...
WATCH: ‘Has Georgia football replaced Alabama as the SEC standard?’
ATHENS — A much-debated conversation is brewing that Georgia football has supplanted Alabama as the standard for the SEC, and it’s becoming more heated each day. SEC Network stars Peter Burns and Chris Doering disagreed on the topic on Friday, and an unscientific poll would seem to indicate fans have mixed opinions.
flagpole.com
The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed
Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Mega-Review: Midnights
The Billboard Hot 100 has been around in one form or another for more than 60 years. But last week, for the first time, all of the top ten spots were held by a single artist - Taylor Swift. To mark the release of Swift's history-making record, "Midnights," UGA journalism professor Lori Johnston had students in her criticism class write reviews of the album. What the students didn't know, at least until class, was that they were going to be asked to read part of their reviews for a recording. WUGA's Julianne Akers took each student's best line and remixed them into a mega-review of a mega-album. The opinions, as you'll hear, were mixed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach hints at officiating crew giving an 'homage' to Pac-12, speaks to reaching Georgia's level
Mike Leach didn’t say many specifics about the officiating in the loss to Georgia, but he hinted around the subject enough to understand his feelings. About the 45-19 loss to Georgia, Leach told reporters after the game that State left 2 obvious scores, but overall did more good things than bad.
CCSD updates info on parents portal
The Clarke County School District is using its website to make sure parents have access to the CCSD’s parents portal. From the Clarke Co School District website... CCSD would like to make sure we have current contact information for your household in Infinite Campus, our student information system, and encourages families to confirm that their information is up to date. This will ensure our schools send out communication notices to the correct home addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.
'I didn't want to die' | People, organizations, cities work to help people find housing
Through several programs, people -- and even the City of Athens -- have pushed to end homelessness. But many of these solutions require more hard cold cash. Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)), Rebecca Lindstrom, Makayla Richards. Published: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. Updated: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. ATLANTA. Finding...
CCSD cuts ribbon on new health center
The Augusta University-University of Georgia Medical Partnership marked another milestone in its collaboration with the Clarke County School District: a Thursday ribbon cutting marked the ceremonial opening of the Clarke Middle Health Center at Clarke Middle School in Athens. From the CCSD website…. Located on the campus of Clarke Middle...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
wuga.org
Nov 14, 2022: Early voting, Rhodes Scholar, and a win for UGA Soccer
Athens Today: From WUGA News Votingabsentee votingEarly Votingelection 2022Rev. Raphael WarnockHerschel WalkerRhodes ScholarUGA Socceruga footballUGA women's basketballUGA Men's Basketball.
dawgpost.com
LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
STARKVILLE - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are taking on Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs. Dawg Post updates you live with what you can’t see on TV. 9:31 PM - Mississippi State has life again. They capitalize on another Bennett INT and find the endzone. Georgia leads Mississippi State 31-19.
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Mississippi State, clinched SEC East
Kirby Smart led Georgia to defeat Mississippi State 45-19 Saturday night. The win gave the Bulldogs the SEC East title, too, as UGA will face LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Smart’s Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s impressive performance. Bennett totaled over 300 yards and 4...
Comments / 0