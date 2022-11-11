Read full article on original website
Dominic Raab news – live: Sunak to hire independent investigator to probe bullying claims
Rishi Sunak will appoint an “independent investigator” to examine complaints made by staff who worked for Dominic Raab, but is unable to say when the probe will start. Work is underway to find a person with “requisite experience” – in the absence of a permanent ethics adviser, after Boris Johnson failed to fill the role, No 10 said.
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death unacceptable, says Michael Gove
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said. Awaab Ishak, two, died of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould in his flat, a coroner ruled. Awaab's father repeatedly raised...
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Northern Ireland faces 'cancer epidemic' without strategy - study
Northern Ireland is facing a "cancer epidemic" if an effective strategy is not implemented, it has been warned. A study has found that Northern Ireland is at the bottom of an international league table for cancer plans and policies. Prof Mark Lawler said outcomes for breast cancer patients have gone...
