Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
KXII.com
Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic stop in Seminole County. The Seminole Police Department said Lee Xiong and Ger Xiong were arrested for aggravated trafficking of marijuana, after a traffic stop on November 9. According to law enforcement,...
OHP: 17-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following Crash, Vehicle Fire In Cleveland County
A 17-year-old is in critical condition following a crash early Sunday morning in Cleveland County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:51 a.m. near 84th Street and York Road. A 16-year-old driver was heading eastbound on York Road when the vehicle departed the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
OHP: 22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash
Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.
news9.com
Checotah Man Killed In Wreck Near Bixby
A man is dead after a wreck near Bixby, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 25-year-old Anthony Anson of Checotah drove off the side of Highway 64 near 157TH East Avenue on Sunday morning. Troopers say he hit a stop sign, then a tree, and was thrown from the car. Anson died at the scene.
