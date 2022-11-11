ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes County, OK

KXII.com

Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic stop in Seminole County. The Seminole Police Department said Lee Xiong and Ger Xiong were arrested for aggravated trafficking of marijuana, after a traffic stop on November 9. According to law enforcement,...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Checotah Man Killed In Wreck Near Bixby

A man is dead after a wreck near Bixby, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say 25-year-old Anthony Anson of Checotah drove off the side of Highway 64 near 157TH East Avenue on Sunday morning. Troopers say he hit a stop sign, then a tree, and was thrown from the car. Anson died at the scene.
BIXBY, OK

