ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclarion

Women’s Soccer Hosting NCAA Division III Tournament

The Montclair State University women’s soccer team was waiting in anticipation and full-on anxiety to see if their name would make the bracket for the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Champions room in the Red Hawk Annex was filled with the team, head coach Patrick Naughter standing nervously around...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

Student Artist Profile: Jack Powers

After hearing Jack Powers perform at the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Zine event last May and getting an exclusive first listen at their new EP, “Jack Flowers and The Petal Tones,” which was released on Oct. 20, I was eager to learn more about their experience as a musician.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

‘Furia’ Has Regional Debut at Alexander Kasser Theatre

“Furia” made its regional debut at Montclair State University’s Alexander Kasser Theatre on Nov. 3. Lia Rodrigues, the artistic director and choreographer, opened the night by encouraging everyone to move to the center of the theater. As the lights went down, there was a moment of silence in the dark. With musical excerpts of “traditional songs and dances of Kanak, New Caledonia,” according to the PEAK performance program, playing in the background before increasing in volume, the performance commenced.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

Montclair State Plans to Invest $27 Million Into Workday App

Montclair State University announced during the last university senate meeting that $27 million dollars is being invested into the Workday app to expand it to the entire campus community and offer new features. The Workday app is currently used by work-study students and faculty on campus to help them track...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

The Call On Howard St.

“We have a 10-16 over on 13 Howard St. Is there anyone who can take the call?”. “This is Officer Connolly, responding to the 10-16. On the way.” 13 Howard St., why does it sound so familiar?. I’ve lived in Verona, NJ all my life. It was a fairly...
VERONA, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy