Montclarion
Women’s Soccer Hosting NCAA Division III Tournament
The Montclair State University women’s soccer team was waiting in anticipation and full-on anxiety to see if their name would make the bracket for the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Champions room in the Red Hawk Annex was filled with the team, head coach Patrick Naughter standing nervously around...
Montclarion
Student Artist Profile: Jack Powers
After hearing Jack Powers perform at the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Zine event last May and getting an exclusive first listen at their new EP, “Jack Flowers and The Petal Tones,” which was released on Oct. 20, I was eager to learn more about their experience as a musician.
Montclarion
Montclair State Students Show Lack of Civic Engagement During Midterm Elections
Although some went to the polls on Tuesday, many Montclair State University students stayed home on Election Day. Many were unaware of the candidates and the issues in their own communities and felt discouraged by the current state of politics. According to research done by the Center for Information and...
Montclarion
Montclair State Music Department Students and Faculty are Demanding More Practice Rooms
Montclair State University music department students and faculty members are annoyed and it’s not just about wrong musical notes. On Nov. 1 a student petition was delivered to the director of the John J. Cali School of Music asking for an increase in practice rooms. The petition was started...
Montclarion
‘Furia’ Has Regional Debut at Alexander Kasser Theatre
“Furia” made its regional debut at Montclair State University’s Alexander Kasser Theatre on Nov. 3. Lia Rodrigues, the artistic director and choreographer, opened the night by encouraging everyone to move to the center of the theater. As the lights went down, there was a moment of silence in the dark. With musical excerpts of “traditional songs and dances of Kanak, New Caledonia,” according to the PEAK performance program, playing in the background before increasing in volume, the performance commenced.
Montclarion
Montclair State Plans to Invest $27 Million Into Workday App
Montclair State University announced during the last university senate meeting that $27 million dollars is being invested into the Workday app to expand it to the entire campus community and offer new features. The Workday app is currently used by work-study students and faculty on campus to help them track...
Montclarion
The Call On Howard St.
“We have a 10-16 over on 13 Howard St. Is there anyone who can take the call?”. “This is Officer Connolly, responding to the 10-16. On the way.” 13 Howard St., why does it sound so familiar?. I’ve lived in Verona, NJ all my life. It was a fairly...
