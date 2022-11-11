Read full article on original website
Related
Man, 26, arrested after getting stuck in crashed stolen Brooklyn taxi vehicle
A 26-year-old man was arrested in Brooklyn early Sunday when he crashed the taxi he stole after he robbed the driver, authorities said.
14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
E-scooter rider fatally struck by car at busy Bronx intersection
A man on an e-scooter is dead after colliding with a car in the Bronx Saturday morning, authorities said.
firefighternation.com
Brooklyn FDNY Apparatus, Station Shot Up in Street Gunfight
A shootout in the street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn resulted in bullets striking the firehouse and Engine 283 early Monday. The company had just returned to quarters after responding to a fire on East 78th Street in Canarsie, the Unifored Firefighters Association reported via Twitter. The bullets from...
GOTCHA! Fugitive Captured By Oakland Police After Getaway Driver Splits
A fugitive from New York had just left a Bergen County pharmacy with a bag full of stolen merchandise when he found his getaway driver gone -- and police there instead, authorities said. A UPS driver told Oakland police that both men had approached him on the street a short...
News 12
Police: 8-month-old left inside stolen car found unharmed in Orange
Police in Essex County are searching for the person who stole a car that had an 8-month-old baby inside. The incident happened on Monday afternoon outside of a preschool on Scotland Road in Orange. It’s one of the busiest streets in the city. Police found the Hyundai Elantra and...
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.
Friday afternoon around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed in the face inside the 14th Street Union Square subway station on the N/Q/R train platform. According to the NYPD, The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and ran as soon as the doors on an N train opened. The victim started pursuing the suspect to the platform, where he got slashed in the face by a knife. The victim was not seriously injured and upon being treated at the scene, he refused further medical treatment. The suspect ran away with the victim’s bag, which contained construction tools worth around $420 and a pair of boots.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
51-Year-Old Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash In Hempstead, Police Say
A 51-year-old man has died following a suspected drunk driving crash on Long Island. New York State Police troopers were called just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, with reports of a serious crash on the Southern State Parkway in the town of Hempstead. A preliminary investigation found that Haynes...
evgrieve.com
9th Precinct to address community concerns about Tompkins Square Park
The 9th Precinct is hosting a community meeting in Tompkins Square Park tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 17) at 10 a.m. "to discuss community concerns" about... Tompkins Square Park. Based on the 9th Precinct's tweet, it sounds as if other local elected officials and Community Board 3 members will be in attendance.
Body Pulled From Passaic River
A man's body was pulled from the Passaic River on Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said. The unidentified male was found unresponsive around 2 p.m., near Newark's Riverfront Park at Raymond Boulevard and Freeman Street, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No further information was available, and the incident remains...
Brooklyn truck driver arrested in connection with suspected drunk driving crash in Indiana
Authorities say a tractor-trailer ran a red light and slammed into a school bus carrying high school hockey players.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: New York man caught with handgun, drugs after welfare check at Secaucus hotel
A New York man was caught with a handgun and several drugs after a Secaucus hotel called the local police for a welfare check, Chief Dennis Miller said. Yesterday at about 5:25 p.m., the Secaucus Police Department responded to the Harmony Suites Hotel, located at 455 Plaza Drive, on a welfare check of a patron, Miller said in a statement.
Woman robbed at knifepoint at Midtown subway station
NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a subway station in Midtown.It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday inside the 7th Avenue and West 53rd Street station.Police say a 24-year-old woman was walking down the stairs into the station when a man walking up the stairs brandished a knife at her and demanded she hand over her iPhone.The woman gave him her phone, and the man left the station. The victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman arrested outside Hoboken City Hall for bird feeding dispute, spits on cop
A woman was arrested outside Hoboken City Hall last week for a bird feeding dispute where she struck the victim with a cane, later spitting on one of the police officers who was arresting her, authorities said. Tara Montefusco, 45, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of a weapon...
Man killed in scooter accident in the Bronx
It happened Saturday morning on Grand Concourse near 149th Street.
Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect who robbed a woman in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bayard Place Sunday night. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police responded to a call from a female victim of an armed robbery. “A woman was approached by a Black male who exited a white vehicle before pulling on her purse and gesturing that he had a weapon in his pocket,” Director Frage said. “The suspect fled westbound on Cleveland Avenue toward Sanford Avenue in the vehicle after taking The post Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in Bronx
BRONX - Police released dramatic video of a gunman unloading a barage of bullets into a parked Mercedes, as the driver and passengers jump out scurrying for cover outside Parkchester.
Girl, 14, groped by man in Bronx spree: police
Police are searching for a man who they say groped a 14-year-old girl and a woman in the Bronx within hours of each other in October.
NYPD searching for suspects following armed robbery in Diamond District
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a robbery in the Diamond District.CBS2's Ali Bauman was at the scene of a jewelry store heist Monday night and reported that the suspects are still on the loose.Investigators were dusting for fingerprints inside the store on West 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.Police say at around 8:30 p.m. two men wearing all black with black masks went inside and robbed the store at gunpoint before taking off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.It is unclear how much was taken, and whether they stole cash or jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Comments / 0