PIX11

14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
firefighternation.com

Brooklyn FDNY Apparatus, Station Shot Up in Street Gunfight

A shootout in the street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn resulted in bullets striking the firehouse and Engine 283 early Monday. The company had just returned to quarters after responding to a fire on East 78th Street in Canarsie, the Unifored Firefighters Association reported via Twitter. The bullets from...
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsing the States

NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.

Friday afternoon around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed in the face inside the 14th Street Union Square subway station on the N/Q/R train platform. According to the NYPD, The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and ran as soon as the doors on an N train opened. The victim started pursuing the suspect to the platform, where he got slashed in the face by a knife. The victim was not seriously injured and upon being treated at the scene, he refused further medical treatment. The suspect ran away with the victim’s bag, which contained construction tools worth around $420 and a pair of boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

9th Precinct to address community concerns about Tompkins Square Park

The 9th Precinct is hosting a community meeting in Tompkins Square Park tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 17) at 10 a.m. "to discuss community concerns" about... Tompkins Square Park. Based on the 9th Precinct's tweet, it sounds as if other local elected officials and Community Board 3 members will be in attendance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Passaic River

A man's body was pulled from the Passaic River on Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said. The unidentified male was found unresponsive around 2 p.m., near Newark's Riverfront Park at Raymond Boulevard and Freeman Street, Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No further information was available, and the incident remains...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: New York man caught with handgun, drugs after welfare check at Secaucus hotel

A New York man was caught with a handgun and several drugs after a Secaucus hotel called the local police for a welfare check, Chief Dennis Miller said. Yesterday at about 5:25 p.m., the Secaucus Police Department responded to the Harmony Suites Hotel, located at 455 Plaza Drive, on a welfare check of a patron, Miller said in a statement.
SECAUCUS, NJ
CBS New York

Woman robbed at knifepoint at Midtown subway station

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a subway station in Midtown.It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday inside the 7th Avenue and West 53rd Street station.Police say a 24-year-old woman was walking down the stairs into the station when a man walking up the stairs brandished a knife at her and demanded she hand over her iPhone.The woman gave him her phone, and the man left the station. The victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them identify an armed robbery suspect who robbed a woman in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bayard Place Sunday night. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police responded to a call from a female victim of an armed robbery. “A woman was approached by a Black male who exited a white vehicle before pulling on her purse and gesturing that he had a weapon in his pocket,” Director Frage said. “The suspect fled westbound on Cleveland Avenue toward Sanford Avenue in the vehicle after taking The post Newark police searching for armed robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD searching for suspects following armed robbery in Diamond District

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a robbery in the Diamond District.CBS2's Ali Bauman was at the scene of a jewelry store heist Monday night and reported that the suspects are still on the loose.Investigators were dusting for fingerprints inside the store on West 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.Police say at around 8:30 p.m. two men wearing all black with black masks went inside and robbed the store at gunpoint before taking off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.It is unclear how much was taken, and whether they stole cash or jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY

