3.3 million Coloradans experiencing drought as dryness intensifies in some areas

Photo Credit: John Morrison (iStock).

An estimated 3.3 million Coloradans are currently living in drought conditions, according to the most recent report from the US Drought Monitor. While the area experiencing dryness hasn't really expanded, the severity of the drought has worsened significantly in some parts of the state.

According to the report, released on November 10 and based on data from November 8, 83.09 percent of the state is abnormally dry and 46.94 percent of the state is experiencing technical drought. Though that's roughly the same as last week, but the biggest change can be seen in the portion of the state that has worsened to stage two drought (of four stages). Last week, 14.28 percent of the state was considered to fall in this second stage of drought or worse – just seven days later, that number has increased to 23.13 percent.

The worst drought is found in eastern Colorado, particularly the northeast.

Map Credit: US Drought Monitor.

This increase brings the state back to a level of drought seen nearly three months ago, when 26.92 percent of the state was experiencing drought at this second tier or worse.

There is a silver lining – Colorado is still better off than it was this time, last year.

Last November, 76.77 percent of the state was experiencing some level of drought, compared to the 46.94 percent experiencing drought now. Also last November, 33.45 percent of the state was experiencing drought at the second stage or worse, which compares to the current 23.13 percent.

In terms of moisture, it's also worth noting that Colorado's snowpack is at 131 percent of the to-date median, so a bit ahead of what's typical at this point in the year. That being said, in the northeast corner of the state where drought is high, snowpack is lagging behind the norm.