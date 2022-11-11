Pitt jumped out to about as hot a start as was possible and never looked back against Virginia, as they became bowl eligible with a dominant 37-7 victory. Back to back pick-sixes on the first two plays from scrimmage set the tone, and Pitt’s offense left no doubt, as the Panthers were up 28-0 after the very first quarter. The Pitt defense allowed only 144 total yards, including a net negative 8 yards on the ground. They also recorded 8 sacks. RB Izzy Abanikanda’s return brought him 124 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown, while QB Kedon Slovis picked up 208 yards through the air and a touchdown.

