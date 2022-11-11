Read full article on original website
AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans move up to No. 7 in latest college football rankings
After a crazy Saturday in the Pac-12 the USC Trojans find themselves in a great spot. Tied atop the Pac-12 standings with Utah and Oregon, the Trojans are now the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12 in the national polls. USC is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll and No. 6 in the latest Coaches Poll.
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 11
What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 11? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 11. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week...
NFL Week 10 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
BET TYPE LAST WEEK SEASON (units) ATS trio 1-1-1 (-0.1) 13-11-3 (+0.9) The Steelers are optimistic that T.J. Watt will be back Sunday, and if that's the case, this line is just incorrect. That's how much Watt means to Pittsburgh's defense. Even if the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year doesn't return, another massive factor in Pittsburgh's season has been the list of its opponents. Depending on how you measure it, the Steelers have played the toughest slate so far this season.
AP Poll: Oregon, UCLA slip; Georgia leads unchanged top 5
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one...
ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. Louisville
ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for today's game between No. 10 Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) and Louisville (6-3, 3-3) at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Desmond Howard and Kirk (...)
Colts' Ryan starts vs. Raiders in Saturday's coaching debut
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan started Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger during the previous two contests. The move came in Jeff Saturday's first game as interim head coach after the Colts fired Frank Reich. Indianapolis beat the Raiders 25-20 to improve...
Top 4 remain unbeaten, Oregon Stumbles: College Football Power Rankings after week 11
Entering the home stretch of the college football season, there’s little margin for error for the nation’s top teams. The Oregon Ducks saw their playoff hopes dashed at the hands of border rival Washington in a 37-34 loss that was arguably the best game of the weekend. Bo Nix and Michael Penix went blow for blow, but an untimely illegal touching penalty killed Oregon’s attempt to get into field goal range with hopes of sending it to overtime.
Miyan Williams carted off in win vs. Indiana with apparent leg injury
Injuries keep piling up for Ohio State at running back. Miyan Williams was helped off the field late in the second quarter of Saturday's 56-14 win against Indiana after suffering an apparent leg injury. Williams, who rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game, was carted to...
Watch: Pitt vs. Virginia | ACC Football Highlights (2022)
Pitt jumped out to about as hot a start as was possible and never looked back against Virginia, as they became bowl eligible with a dominant 37-7 victory. Back to back pick-sixes on the first two plays from scrimmage set the tone, and Pitt’s offense left no doubt, as the Panthers were up 28-0 after the very first quarter. The Pitt defense allowed only 144 total yards, including a net negative 8 yards on the ground. They also recorded 8 sacks. RB Izzy Abanikanda’s return brought him 124 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown, while QB Kedon Slovis picked up 208 yards through the air and a touchdown.
CBS Sports predicts the new AP Top 25 Poll after Week 11 of college football
The AP Top 25 Poll was significantly shaken up last week after both Alabama and Clemson lost, among many others. Now, after some more big-time upsets during Week 11, the AP Top 25 Poll is likely to see major changes yet again. Following the weekend’s action, CBS Sports has predicted how the rankings will shake out later on Sunday.
James helps power No. 10 NC State past Mount St. Mary's
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 19 points for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday. Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), which overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage. Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of 7 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers.
CFB Wrap-Up: Takeaways from Week 11's biggest games
College Football Wrap-Up recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines the significance of them moving forward. The game of the day between Oregon and Washington featured 1,114 yards of total offense, but the one yard the Ducks couldn't get is what determined the contest's outcome. Dan...
5 takeaways: Las Vegas Raiders lose another one-possession game vs Indianapolis
The Las Vegas Raiders gave up another lead and lost by five points to the Indianapolis Colts, who had their
CFB Scores: Kentucky and Liberty go down in upsets, Week 11 college football scores
The 2022 college football season is underway as more than 100 teams compete for 13 weeks for one of four
The All-Riser team: 11 players who've broken out in a big way this season
Earlier this week, theScore's NFL editors picked their midseason All-Pro roster, spotlighting the dominant players who've stood out at each position through nine weeks of play. Here we're bringing attention to a different sort of standout: 11 players who've raised their games to a new level. This list isn't exhaustive...
Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
USC's Dye to miss remainder of season due to injury
USC running back Travis Dye will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering an apparent lower leg injury in Friday's 55-17 win over Colorado, head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Saturday. Dye was carted off the field in the second quarter after he was hauled down by Colorado defenders....
Marlins promote Caroline O'Connor to president
The Miami Marlins have promoted Caroline O'Connor to president of business operations
Hornets' Ball makes season debut in loss to Heat
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball made his season debut in Saturday's 132-115 loss to the Miami Heat. The former Rookie of the Year reclaimed his spot in the starting lineup, finishing with 15 points, six boards, six assists, and one steal in 28 minutes of action. Ball missed the team's...
Fever win WNBA draft lottery, will select No. 1 overall
The Indiana Fever have won the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery and will select first overall next April. The Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream round out the top three. It's the first time in franchise history that the Fever have won the top draft selection. They had a 44.2% chance of capturing the No. 1 pick after finishing a league-worst 5-31 during the 2022 campaign.
