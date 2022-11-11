ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Courier

Portage County sports scoreboard for Sunday, November 13

Northern Kentucky (1-1): Lindsey Duvall 5-12 0-0 12, Ivy Turner 2-10 4-4 9, Kennedy Igo 3-11 0-0 6, Emmy Souder 2-4 1-2 5, Khamari Mitchell-Steen 1-6 1-2 3, Ellie Taylor 3-4 0-0 8, Allison Basye 2-3 0-0 5, Trinity Thompson 1-5 3-4 5, Tayah Irvin 0-1 1-2 1, Whitney Hay 0-3 0-0 0, Paige Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 10-16 54.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Seven area teams advance to football regional finals

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - With three of the six rounds complete in the Ohio high school football postseason, seven Miami Valley teams are still in the running for a state championship. The matchups and locations of the 28 regional finals were confirmed Sunday by the OHSAA. As was the case...
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

George Strait To Headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest With Chris Stapleton At Ohio Stadium

I can’t get enough of this duo. After King George previously announced six stadium shows with Chris Stapleton in 2023, and added a second one in Nashville at Nissan stadium due to overwhelming demand (and will potentially add more dates in other cities in the coming months), they’re headed to Buckeye Country Superfest for another stadium show next year. It was just announced that the duo will head to Ohio Stadium on May 27th to perform to what I can only […] The post George Strait To Headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest With Chris Stapleton At Ohio Stadium first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WDTN

Waynesville’s perfect season ends in state finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1. In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
High School Football PRO

Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Columbus Grove football team will have a game with Colonel Crawford on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy