Isaiah Collier's Decision Looms as NCAA Early Signing Period Hits Home Stretch
Top basketball recruits decide to stay home, push announcements to this week or plan to hold out until the spring.
High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in regional semifinals Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in Friday’s regional semifinal round of the OHSAA playoffs. Click on the score to read the game story. DIVISION I. Region 1. No. 1 St. Edward 28, No. 5 St. Ignatius 7. DIVISION II. Region 5.
Just what did the Browns do after the bye week? Embarrass themselves– Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I was afraid this was coming. Bet that’s true for many of you. The Browns were coming off a respectable defensive performance in a 23-20 loss at Baltimore and then a forceful display in the 32-13 Monday night victory over Cincinnati.
Portage County sports scoreboard for Sunday, November 13
Northern Kentucky (1-1): Lindsey Duvall 5-12 0-0 12, Ivy Turner 2-10 4-4 9, Kennedy Igo 3-11 0-0 6, Emmy Souder 2-4 1-2 5, Khamari Mitchell-Steen 1-6 1-2 3, Ellie Taylor 3-4 0-0 8, Allison Basye 2-3 0-0 5, Trinity Thompson 1-5 3-4 5, Tayah Irvin 0-1 1-2 1, Whitney Hay 0-3 0-0 0, Paige Hodgson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 10-16 54.
Seven area teams advance to football regional finals
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - With three of the six rounds complete in the Ohio high school football postseason, seven Miami Valley teams are still in the running for a state championship. The matchups and locations of the 28 regional finals were confirmed Sunday by the OHSAA. As was the case...
George Strait To Headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest With Chris Stapleton At Ohio Stadium
I can’t get enough of this duo. After King George previously announced six stadium shows with Chris Stapleton in 2023, and added a second one in Nashville at Nissan stadium due to overwhelming demand (and will potentially add more dates in other cities in the coming months), they’re headed to Buckeye Country Superfest for another stadium show next year. It was just announced that the duo will head to Ohio Stadium on May 27th to perform to what I can only […] The post George Strait To Headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest With Chris Stapleton At Ohio Stadium first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Waynesville’s perfect season ends in state finals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1. In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ […]
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fans flee Hoban-STVM football game when loud noise creates panic at University of Akron
A loud noise caused hundreds of fans to flee University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium in a panic Friday night during halftime of the Division II regional semifinal high school football game between archrivals Archbishop Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary high schools. Minutes later, the public address announcer at the stadium informed those in...
