I can't get enough of this duo. After King George previously announced six stadium shows with Chris Stapleton in 2023, and added a second one in Nashville at Nissan stadium due to overwhelming demand (and will potentially add more dates in other cities in the coming months), they're headed to Buckeye Country Superfest for another stadium show next year. It was just announced that the duo will head to Ohio Stadium on May 27th to perform to what I can only […]

8 MINUTES AGO