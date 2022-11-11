Dua Lipa has dismissed speculation she will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.The 27-year-old singer added she would not visit the country until it has “fulfilled all the human rights pledges” it made when it was awarded the right to host the tournament in December 2010.She said on Instagram: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and...

