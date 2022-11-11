ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waleska, GA

Reinhardt University Launches Green Zone Training

For the 2022-23 academic year, Reinhardt University launched Green Zone Training. Green Zone Training provides faculty, staff, and students with an understanding of the military experience of student veterans as they transition from the military to campus life. According to Walter May, Ph.D., dean of students, last year Reinhardt had...
