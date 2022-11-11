Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
New Holiday Movie Filmed in Minnesota Coming to Hulu this Month
New holiday movies are starting to hit streaming services. As you're probably aware, there are a few holiday movies that have been filmed in Minnesota over the years (like Jingle All the Way) and there's a new one coming this month! The movie was filmed in Duluth this year and will be released on Hulu soon.
valleynewslive.com
‘I’m not done being a mom’: Minnesota mom battling Stage IV colon cancer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Angela Tate is a 33-year-old mom who is battling Stage IV colon cancer. Despite the circumstances, Tate is taking each day one step at a time. “The support has been overwhelming,” said Tate. “Today I’m here. Today I’m strong. Today I’m alive and living and thriving.”
Did You Know This Reality Star Is From Minnesota?
If you're a fan of reality television, you will love this little tidbit! I just learned that one of the biggest reality stars out there right now is from Minnesota. Somehow, in all my years watching him on screen, I never knew. This may seem random but there are a...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
mprnews.org
Colder than normal into next week; Snow chances ramp up Monday into Tuesday
Our Twin Cities Thursday high temperature of 68 degrees equaled our average Twin Cities high for May 11. The highs in the lower 30s that we saw yesterday and that we’ll see again today are typical of early December. Our average Twin Cities high is 44 degrees on Nov. 12.
What? Longest Avenue of Victorian Houses in US is in Minnesota?
Yeah, that is right! I did not know this until I came across a TikTok on it, but it is very true! As stated by Visit St. Paul, a 4.5-mile span of Summit Ave is home to 373 of the street’s original 440 Victorian homes. Okay cool, now why...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
kvrr.com
Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota
NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
A Newer Cloud Formation Spotted In Minnesota Looks Like A Lake In The Sky
There is a newer cloud formation that is very unique, and it has recently been spotted in Minnesota. It looks like a giant lake in the sky. The formation is called "Undulatus Asperatus" and it looks both mesmerizing and terrifying at the same time. It is still relatively new, even though the formation was named a few years ago.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
This Minnesota Business Was Named ‘Best of’ By The New York Times
How important are really good, warm blankets for people who live in Minnesota? Apparently, they are pretty important; not just for people in our state, but to people all across the country that live in cold climates. KEEPIN' IT COZY. The New York Times product testing section called Wirecutter has...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
The Most Unique Wendy’s Restaurant Is Right Here In Minnesota
Seems all fast food places tend to look pretty much the same, if not identical. If you've seen one McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc. you've pretty much seen them all. They like to make things familiar to you when you walk in. Wendy's is really no exception, for the...
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0