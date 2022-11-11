ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Quick Country 96.5

What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND

The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Big Powerball tickets sold in North Dakota, Minnesota

NORTH DAKOTA, MINNESOTA (KVRR) — It may not be the lucky ticket sold in California worth the record $2.04 billion but there are other big Powerball winners in North Dakota and Minnesota. A $50,000 ticket was sold Minot and a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in...
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
