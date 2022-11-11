ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Catholic Charities in Need of Share the Spirit Volunteers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local organization is looking for volunteers to help out with an annual holiday program serving those in need. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is looking for people to help hand out gifts during this year’s Share the Spirit season. The holidays can be challenging for some, and each year the organization teams up with sponsors and volunteers to provide area residents with gifts and money for food.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud Public Works Ready For 5 Months of Snow Removal

The snowfall Monday accelerated the transition from fall to winter for St. Cloud Public Works. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the plows were out this morning treating and clearing the roads. Hodel explains that the public utilities side, public works and engineering sides shift to different types of work using different equipment when wintry weather arrives.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Save Money This Winter on Heating Costs

UNDATED (WJON News) - The cold weather is here, and Xcel Energy is sharing ways to keep your heating bills as low as possible. Xcel Energy reminds everyone of these tips to keep winter heating bills in check. Keep interior doors open to provide the best possible airflow. Lower your...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses

We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
MINNESOTA STATE
11th Annual Innovation Award Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced its Innovation Award winners. The awards recognize local organizations for their innovative approaches to problem solving and creating opportunities. The 2022 winners were:. Impacks, a St. Cloud tech-powered company that simplifies the way parents and educators access...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
