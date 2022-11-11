ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery

The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Awakes from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again

"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
'Kind of like big dogs'

MOSES LAKE — Kelli Nelson is no stranger to showing animals. “I’ve been showing since I was about two years old,” the 17-year-old said as she leaned on a bleacher inside the Ardell Pavillion at the Grant County Fairgrounds. A native of Pendelton, Oregon, Nelson holds the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington.

