"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO