Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?
Once upon a 2022 schedule release, Week 10 was circled on the Carson Wentz reunion tour. With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night. Behind Heinicke, the Commanders handed the Philadelphia...
Jeff Saturday brings passion back to Matt Ryan, Colts in debut as interim coach
LAS VEGAS -- After being hired as the Colts' interim coach on Monday, a controversial move that dominated the football world throughout the week, Jeff Saturday texted quarterback Matt Ryan and said he'd love to meet the following day, which is typically an off day for players. He didn't say why, other than to catch up.
NFL stats and records, Week 10: Is Vikings WR Justin Jefferson off to best three-year start in history?
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. Justin Skyler Fields. Fields went nuclear for the Bears … again. A week after setting the modern-era quarterback record with 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins, Fields recorded 147 rushing yards and two scores against the Lions in Week 10. Despite becoming the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with 120 rushing yards in back-to-back games, Fields' Herculean efforts were wasted in two Bears losses.
Texans coach Lovie Smith doesn't believe it's time to bench QB Davis Mills
Houston quarterback Davis Mills continues to struggle for the one-win Texans, but coach Lovie Smith isn't ready to consider a change under center. "I just don't think it's time," Smith told reporters after Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. "Simple as that. Quarterback position's a little bit different." Mills played...
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Commanders-Eagles game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) After a mini bye week, the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field to close out Week 10 in an NFC East matchup. The Eagles defeated the Commanders earlier this season, 24-8, in Week 3. However, that game...
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 11 waiver wire
We need to have a talk. Last week, Isiah Pacheco and Rondale Moore were prominently featured in this very column last week with rosterships of 30% and 16%, respectively. They are now 27% and 20% rostered -- which means Pacheco was more DROPPED than added and Moore got a baby bump at best. As Jerry Maguire once said to Rod Tidwell: "Help me help you! Help me help you!" Or if you prefer, in the words of Alfred in Batman Begins, "What is the point of all these words if you can't even pick up a bloody running back?!" Pretty sure that's how it went ...
2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Eagles on Monday night
Washington game-plans to perfection. The Commanders put together the perfect strategy to not keep pace with the high-flying Eagles, and it all revolved around one core tenet: Keep the ball out of Philadelphia's hands. Washington set its own pace as it dominated time of possession, establishing an incredible 40:24-19:36 advantage by the time the game ended. At one point in the third quarter, the Commanders had more than quadrupled the Eagles' time of possession, and it showed in the final score. Philadelphia scored two quick-strike touchdowns, but without the ball, the Eagles' high-powered offense was forced to watch the Commanders methodically move down the field. Brian Robinson averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, but it didn't matter, because he often gained the necessary 2-3 yards needed to convert third downs (Washington finished 12 of 21 on third down) and keep drives alive. Nothing came easy for Washington, which scored just two touchdowns in conventional methods on scoring drives of 13 and 16 plays. But combined with a stingy defense, it proved to be a winning formula that produced a shocking upset on the national stage.
2023 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for No. 2 pick; Eagles holding top-five selection via Saints
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) in line to play Sunday vs. Vikings
With a matchup against the 7-1 Vikings looming, the Bills' biggest weapon appears to be trending toward taking the field. Quarterback Josh Allen is able to grip a football despite having suffered a UCL injury to his throwing elbow in Week 9, and he is in line to play after practicing in a limited fashion on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Nick Sirianni on Eagles' first loss of season: 'You create your own luck and we played like crap'
For eight games, the Philadelphia Eagles were perfect -- at least in end result. That all changed Monday, as the Eagles were stymied by the NFC East-rival Washington Commanders in a 32-21 loss rife with Philadelphia flubs largely uncharacteristic of their winning efforts prior. Thus, as members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins popped champagne bottles, head coach Nick Sirianni and his Eagles were not drowning in their sorrows but rather holding themselves accountable.
FACT OR FICTION: Vikings second-best team in NFL? Dolphins team to beat in AFC East?
The 10th Sunday of the 2022 NFL season certainly didn't lack for excitement. Catch of the year in that same game? Also a fact. It's time for another full round of FACT OR FICTION, Schein Nine style. And yes, there's really only one place to start ... 1) The Vikings...
The First Read, Week 11: NFC contenders, pretenders; plus, Josh Allen's turnover troubles
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- The AFC juggernaut in prime position. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 10?. -- Two teammates back in MVP race. But first,...
Raiders' Derek Carr emotional after loss to Colts: 'For that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off'
Derek Carr rocked back and forth, fighting back tears at the podium following the Las Vegas Raiders' 25-20 loss on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts. "Sorry for being emotional," Carr said. "I'm just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-6-0 ROSTER CUTS. RB Eno Benjamin: The 2020 seventh-round pick started three games for the Cardinals...
Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to victory in Munich: 'One of the great football experiences I've ever had'
In many ways, Sunday's showdown between the Buccaneers and Seahawks broke new ground. It was the first NFL game to be played in Germany and the first international showcase to feature two teams in first place in their division. But the historic event had a familiar finish, a result recognizable...
Injury roundup: Giants WR Kenny Golladay (knee) to play vs. Texans after missing four games
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) is expected to play and receive significant playing time in Sunday's game versus the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Golladay had initially been considered questionable from the team's injury report. Golladay was a limited participant in practice...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) out, Colt McCoy to start vs. John Wolford, Rams
A problematic hamstring will keep Kyler Murray out for Week 10. Murray is officially inactive for the Arizona Cardinals' crucial matchup Sunday against the host Los Angeles Rams. In Murray's place, Colt McCoy will take the starting reins for the Cards. A game-time decision with a questionable designation, Murray was...
Five games shaping up to have biggest impact on the 2022 NFL season
6-3 WEEK 15: Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. You'd think, based on our analysts' NFC West midseason predictions, that the 49ers held a 1.5-game lead in the division, rather than the Seahawks. Preseason expectations for the Seahawks were laughably low in hindsight. Now, Pete Carroll...
Matt Ryan returns as starter at QB for Colts vs. Raiders over Sam Ehlinger
In a surprise twist, Matt Ryan is starting at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts' game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. This marks Ryan's first start in three weeks, after he was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger ahead of Indy's Week 8 game. Then-head coach Frank Reich said at the time that Ryan was dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder separation, but even without the injury they would have made the change at quarterback. Ehlinger went 0-2 in his two starts with a 61.5 passing percentage, 304 yards, and two touchdowns.
