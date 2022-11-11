ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NESN

Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach

It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win

Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

New details emerge around Colts’ Jeff Saturday hiring

Jim Irsay has been widely criticized for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s before critics even heard the full story. According to NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts owner made the hire “over the advice of his team’s top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Golf Digest

Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us

Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 11

The Tennessee Titans got back to their winning ways in Week 10 when they defeated the Denver Broncos, 17-10, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Despite the win, the Titans are moving down in the NFL power rankings of USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who kicks off this week’s round-up, per usual. Davis has the Titans falling one spot to No. 15. Here’s why:
NASHVILLE, TN

