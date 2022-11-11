Read full article on original website
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach
It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
thecomeback.com
New details emerge around Colts’ Jeff Saturday hiring
Jim Irsay has been widely criticized for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s before critics even heard the full story. According to NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts owner made the hire “over the advice of his team’s top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it.”
What history tells us about these Tennessee Titans — and the ugly truth about their offense
The Tennessee Titans are averaging 18.4 points per game. Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, there have been 140 cases where a team scored 18.4 points per game or fewer. Just two of those 140 teams (1.43%) made the playoffs: the 2016 Houston Texans and the 2005 Chicago Bears.
Notre Dame appears about to flip big-time quarterback target
Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to four-star Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paull II quarterback Kenny Minchey back in September. The thing is, Minchey committed to Pittsburgh back on April 30. That commitment is no longer and it appears to be great news for Notre Dame. Minchey announced Monday that...
Bill Cowher Rips Colts’ Hiring of Jeff Saturday as Interim Coach
The Hall of Fame coach called it a “travesty.”
Golf Digest
Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us
Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 11
The Tennessee Titans got back to their winning ways in Week 10 when they defeated the Denver Broncos, 17-10, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Despite the win, the Titans are moving down in the NFL power rankings of USA TODAY’s Nate Davis, who kicks off this week’s round-up, per usual. Davis has the Titans falling one spot to No. 15. Here’s why:
Saints Release 2 From Practice Squad
Saints announce two changes to their practice squad on Tuesday in early preparations for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.
