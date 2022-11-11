Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles is The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Nearly 48,000 Workers Poised to Strike Across the UC System
Nearly 48,000 University of California workers including researchers, postdoctoral scholars, teaching assistants and graders have said they will strike Monday, a move that could shut down some classes and laboratories just weeks ahead of final exams in December. Leaders of United Auto Workers unions representing the workers have informed the...
Royal College of Art Announces Full-Tuition Virgil Abloh Scholarship for Low-Income Black British Students
Initiatives for students in the arts are often crucial to their success. A low-income Black British student currently enrolled in the Royal College of Arts School of Design is being scouted to receive a full-tuition scholarship totaling £35,000 ($39,865), according to The Architect’s Newspaper. The scholarship is being awarded in honor of the late American fashion designer, artist, architect, and creative director Virgil Abloh who is recognized for his clothing venture Off-White and studio Alaska Alaska.
geteducated.com
Industrial Engineering Master’s Online – Top 10 Degree Programs
If you’re reading this article, chances are you’re already familiar with industrial engineering. After a bachelor’s degree and some time in the field, you’ve cultivated skills to thrive in this role. You also know how rewarding this field can be, even in an entry-level position. It’s gratifying to watch ideas come to life! Not to mention the pay—according to the BLS, the median pay for industrial engineers in 2021 was over $95,000. But if you’ve spent some time in the field or have big ambitions coming off the heels of a bachelor’s degree, you may encounter one more question: What’s next? If you want better job opportunities and pay without straining your lifestyle, the answer is an industrial engineering master’s online.
MuckRock and reporting partners win 2022 Community Champion Award from Institute for Nonprofit News for ‘Uncounted’ COVID-19 project
MuckRock and its reporting partners, including the USA TODAY network and the Documenting COVID-19 project, a pandemic-era journalism project funded by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation, won the 2022 Community Champion Award for large newsrooms as part of the Institute for Nonprofit News INNY Awards. The ongoing...
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
At US universities, power shifts from teachers to students
The recent dismissal of an American professor, whose students said he graded too harshly, has ignited debate in the United States about universities that bend too much to the wishes of their students. "Debating and having discussions and questioning is part of the critical thinking mindset of the American university."
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can students work or launch a startup while maintaining their immigration status?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Thousands of UC Academic Researchers, Student Employees Plan Strike Monday
Thousands of researchers and student employees at the 10 University of California campuses are planning to go on strike at 8 a.m. Monday in an effort to secure improved pay and working conditions.
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors...
Kid-run nonprofit aims to level playing field for youth sports in Richmond
A nonprofit is stepping up to support a high school sports program in Richmond after its teenage co-founder read about the team’s equipment needs in the Richmond Standard. On Thursday, Nov. 3, a GoFundMe spokesperson reached out to the Standard to highlight a fundraiser on its platform that was launched by Cesar Tamayo, the coach of the men’s soccer team at Aspire California College Preparatory in Richmond (Cal Prep). Rishan Patel, CEO of Alley-Oop Kids, said he saw our story and was inspired to help.
University of California system grad workers strike set for Monday
Graduate workers in the University of California system have voted to authorize a strike starting Monday that could be the largest higher education strike in U.S. history.
Comments / 0