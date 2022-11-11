Read full article on original website
‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video
It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
US Magazine
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo’s Last Episode as Full-Time Cast Member, Teases ‘Big Last Day’
It’s the end of an era! Grey’s Anatomy will be saying a partial goodbye to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey when the series returns early next year. “Meredith leaves Seattle to begin again,” ABC teased in the first look at season 19’s winter premiere, which is set for February 23, 2023. The episode is titled “I’ll Follow the Sun” and was written by showrunner Krista Vernoff.
Manifest Season 4: 6 Feelings I Had Watching The First 10 Episodes
Season 4 Part 1 of Manifest has landed on Netflix, and I had a whole lot of feelings while watching the first 10 episodes.
Elite Daily
The Grey's Fall Finale Promo Hints A Main Cast Member May Not Make It
Hello, my name is stressed. After a fairly easy go of it in the first few episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9 promo promises to ramp up the intensity in a big, scary way. Start prepping the tissues now, because if the dramatic voiceover is anything to be believed, a classic fall finale tragedy is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Drops More Clues About Amanda Rollins’ Future
Did you catch Thursday’s Law & Order: SVU episode? There was Amanda Rollins appearing so relaxed, so smart and in control. She looked nothing like the wounded detective who started the season fighting for her life, her relationship, her sanity. We all know that these are the last few...
‘Gunsmoke’: Buck Taylor Revealed Why Most Actors Got Frustrated by James Arness and Cast
Actor Buck Taylor once explained how most other actors were frustrated by James Arness and the rest of the 'Gunsmoke' cast for their ability to steal scenes.
Station 19 Fans Are Livid That The Fall Finale Cliffhanger Wasn't Addressed On Grey's Anatomy Crossover
Station 19 fans expressed frustration after the cliffhanger wasn't resolved in the second half of the fall finale crossover.
‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper
NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Callen Drops a Major Hint About Hetty’s Return in New Teaser
Well, it should be getting near time for Hetty Lange to come on back to NCIS: Los Angeles but that’s not guaranteed yet. Who will help us get some clarity about this matter? None other than Special Agent G Callen, played by Chris O’Donnell. He’s working on his wedding to Anna Kolcheck, played by Bar Paly. We get a little more information about Hetty thanks to this teaser. Linda Hunt plays Hetty on the show.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover
Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, also doubles as a director in an upcoming episode on CBS. But there is a big crossover event coming up that involves all three shows. In case you didn’t know, then NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays while NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii come on Monday nights. Will we see Ruah in the crossover event? She said a pointed “Yes” when asked about it by TVLine.
The Good Doctor Has Exciting Plans For The 100th Episode, And Things Will Get Heated
The Good Doctor is hitting 100 episodes, and fans won't want to miss how heated it will get.
NCIS: LA Director Daniela Ruah Talks About Revisiting Deeks Family's Tragic Past, Lightly Teases NCIS Crossover
NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
NCIS: LA Star Laughed for 20 Seconds When We Asked This Burning Question
NCIS agent: “Federal agents!” Suspect across the street: [Does double-take, turns and runs] Agent, sighing: “Why do they always run?” The scene above was from ~275 of the 307 episodes that CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles has aired to date. And the question, NCIS agent, perhaps isn’t, “Why do they always run?” but “Why do I always announce myself from 50 feet away?” The other day, I brought that question to NCIS: LA vet Daniela Ruah, who happened to direct exactly such a scene for the episode that aired Nov. 6…. TVLINE | Dani, I’ve got to ask you this. Tell me the truth. Why do you...
‘General Hospital’: 4 Storylines We’d Totally Watch
'General Hospital' storylines are hit and miss with the audience, but these four stories could attract a lot of attention.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time. Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez star as their characters from “Criminal Minds,” while Zach Gilford and Josh Stewart appear as recurring roles. CBS’ original “Criminal Minds” series, which...
'The Walking Dead' Could Say Goodbye to Another OG Character (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
Chris O'Donnell Thought His Wife Was Going To Get Him Fired From NCIS: Los Angeles
There are numerous benefits to starring in a long-standing franchise such as "NCIS." For one, actors get the chance to be a part of an elite group of shows that so many watch and love. And if there's an itch to expand creatively, the franchise has afforded some of its cast directorial opportunities. Although fans know him best as special agent G. Callen on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Chris O'Donnell has also directed a few episodes of the hit spin-off series.
Collider
'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale
The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
