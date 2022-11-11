Read full article on original website
Numbers seeking advice over homeless threat grows by 53% – Scottish Labour
The number of people in Scotland approaching a housing advice service aimed at preventing homelessness has soared by 53% in a single year, according to figures obtained by Scottish Labour.Open housing advice cases with housing Options services have hit a record high, according to the party – which has warned against a “cliff-edge” in housing support after pandemic protections were lifted.Housing Options services provide support and advice for people facing homelessness or other issues. Most people who seek advice will go on to make a homelessness application, with 55% of cases having this outcome last year.According to a Housing Options...
Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’
An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles
Hunting wildlife for sport is a popular activity that can be traced back to the ancient Greeks. Later on, it became known as the favorite pastime of members of royalty and their nobles as well as among colonial rulers.
‘Millions of dogs and cats could be put down or abandoned’ due to cost of living crisis
Single parent with 14p in wallet shares reality of cost of living crisis. Millions of dogs and cats could be put down or abandoned, it is feared, as people struggle with their pets’ bills in the cost of living crisis. Campaigners are warning that without government intervention, swathes of...
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
Man and woman fined for smashing more than 40 protected birds eggs
A man and woman who destroyed more than 40 protected bird eggs committed an “appalling act”, police have said.Police Scotland described the behaviour of Storm Curtis, 21, and Morag Morrison, 22, as “particularly callous” as they had taken eggs from nesting birds in the Highlands at breeding time and “deliberately smashed” them.Curtis, from Ullapool, was fined £1,200 at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday, with Morrison, from Edinburgh, fined £600.The pair were spotted throwing and smashing the eggs on to the ground and into the water on May 17 at Borralie Island on Loch Borralie, near the Kyle of Durness.Police Scotland wildlife officer Daniel Sutherland said: “This was an appalling act that destroyed a large number of eggs from protected species.“It was particularly callous in that they took the eggs from nesting birds at breeding time and deliberately smashed them and threw them around.“The island has large numbers of common gull, black headed gull and sandwich terns. It is also one of the few places on mainland Britain with breeding corncrakes.“Police Scotland will always investigate reports of wildlife crime fully and robustly. I would urge anyone with information on wildlife crime to report it via 101, or 999 if an emergency.”
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
'We really need your help. Please help us': Child migrant throws message in a bottle over fence at Manston processing centre saying desperate families have been held there for a MONTH - as Kent councils warn county is at 'breaking point'
Migrants being held in the Manston processing centre begged for help yesterday. A young girl broke past security to throw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence of the Kent asylum holding centre to the Press gathered outside yesterday. It claimed there were pregnant women and sick detainees...
Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup
Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
Business Insider
When my husband died tragically at 37, I was completely shattered. But there was a saving grace: life insurance.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. My husband and I only spoke...
