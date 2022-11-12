ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson vs. Louisville predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rnjij_0j7WpZVw00

Clemson vs. Louisville predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqwvn_0j7WpZVw00
Week 11 college football schedule: Clemson vs. Louisville

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Clemson comes into the game as 7 point favorites to defeat Louisville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 52 points

Moneyline: Clemson -300, Louisville +200

FPI prediction: Clemson has the 76.2 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Louisville (23.8%), according to the Football Power Index computers which simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times and predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Clemson will defeat Louisville, 29-20, and cover the spread. Clemson -7

What you need to know

Louisville: The Cardinals have won their last four straight games and five of the last six and are 5 points away from being a one-loss football team. Malik Cunningham is one of the nation's premier dual threat quarterbacks, running for 11 touchdowns and passing for 8. Louisville, which is second in the ACC with 201 rushing yards per game. has played this series close recently, losing four times to the Tigers by a touchdown or less.

Clemson: Those all-important improvements on offense went up in smoke at Notre Dame last week with Will Shipley largely contained in the backfield and DJ Uiagalalei unable to generate a deep threat against the Irish, and now Clemson's shot at the College Football Playoff is in peril. It was No. 4 going into last week, and despite falling to 10th in the CFP rankings, is still the favorite to win the ACC title with one loss.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

More from College Football HQ

Clemson vs. Louisville odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football power rankings for Week 11

Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football answers after Dabo Swinney said it was 'do or die' for D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Snow totals and pictures from across the area

A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Gus

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gus. Gus is three months old. He will be neutered Tuesday and is already microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. It costs $195 to adopt Gus. If you are interested...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. wreck

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right. The driver struck an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:41 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Highway 276. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim. 2017 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on Rock Quarry Road […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision in Anderson County Sunday night. According to deputies, the driver of a 2014 Chevy Coupe was traveling south on Bishops Branch Road near Louis Drive when they traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert, leading the car to then […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy