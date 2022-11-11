"I knew that all the pressure was on them because on paper she’s meant to beat me easily" - Dart on underdog mentality after Great Britain reach semi-finals at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Read full article on original website
"Novak's season has been like a mess and he's been dealing with it, I think, extremely well" - Corretja admires Djokovic for bouncing back ahead of ATP Finals
Alex Corretja believes Novak Djokovic handled this season of 'mess' extremely well and it's hard to argue against it. It's not been the best season for Djokovic but he still managed a better season than Medvedev for example who handled all his issues far worse than Djokovic. It all started with Australia for Djokovic and continued throughout the year with his vaccination status.
"Feels great" - Fritz after winning maiden ATP Finals match
Taylor Fritz defeated Rafael Nadal in his first-ever match at the ATP Finals and he admitted that it feels great to be on top of the group. Not only did he win the first match, but he is also sitting at the top of the group which is a good sign for moving to the semi-finals. Players that sit on top of the group after the first match generally make it to the semi-finals and he echoed a similar sentiment after the match:
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
"There's nobody that really moves the needle in women's tennis right now" - Osaka 'hugely important' according to McEnroe
Patrick McEnroe said that Naomi Osaka is hugely important for tennis because nobody really moves the needle as much as she does. It's a sentiment similar to the one his brother John has about Nick Kyrgios and it's been proven true. Both Kyrgios and Osaka are huge crowd magnets even if they are not playing well or are not ranked in the top of tennis.
Ruud believes form best since US Open after Auger-Aliassime win: "The last couple of months have been a bit of a struggle"
Casper Ruud took on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first match of the 2022 ATP Finals and he proved better in straight sets. It was a decent match by both players but Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too inconsistent for Ruud who was near-perfect the entire match. The Norwegian had particular success on his serve dropping only a handful of points on his serve which proved crucial on a faster indoor court like this one.
Gauff on friendship with McNally after reuniting at Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Female Slim Shady and her hype woman"
Coco Gauff has a strong bond with Caty McNally who has been a friend for a long time as well as a good doubles partner. Gauff and McNally practically grew up on the courts together and they have both made their way to the professionals. McNally is taking a bit longer than Gauff but she's heading towards the top 100 as well with some strong performances this year as well.
Auger-Aliassime responds to calls for reduced ATP calendar: "It’s about preparation and discipline to try to stay ready and to accept that's reality"
Felix Auger-Aliassime is not in favour of cutting the ATP calendar wanting players to rather embrace the challenge. Sports schedules are always discussion topics in order to keep the athletes healthy as nobody wants to see them missing long times with injury. Some talk about the tennis season getting shorter arose but Felix Auger-Aliassime is not in favour of that:
Murray on battling nerves after long career: "I think a few nerves are good - it helps to sharpen your senses"
Andy Murray sat down with Hello Magazine to talk about several topics including his family, Federer's retirement and more. Murray had a solid season where he solidified his place in the top 50 of the tennis rankings but he didn't do as much as he hoped too. Next year will be pivotal for his career as it might be the final 'good one' that he has left.
"She's got the ability to be at the top of the game for a long time" - Patrick McEnroe hopes Naomi Osaka finds the balance between tennis and mental health
Patrick McEnroe recently weighed in on Naomi Osaka's up-and-down tennis career and her limited appearances on tour. McEnroe hopes Osaka can soon find a balance between taking good care of her mental health and personal goals, while also ensuring she gives her best effort as a tennis player, following in the footsteps of Andre Agassi and Serena Williams in that regard.
Frances Tiafoe gushes at intimate vacation video made by girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - "Only gets better every time I watch it"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe enjoyed some private time with his long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after a positive season on the court that concluded with a quarterfinal showing at the Paris Masters. The pair spent their time relaxing and unwinding during their beach retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands....
Clijsters, Blake and Roddick debate pickleball: "On the down side, it’s easy, and people tend to wanna watch sports that aren’t"
Andy Roddick and several other former players debated the sudden rise of pickleball with Murray sceptical about it. The sport has seen a sudden spike in popularity this year with many former tennis players jumping onto the bandwagon. Judy Murray promotes the sport in the UK and she jokingly said that the sport could overtake tennis which seems far-fetched. Other former players like James Blake and Kim Clijsters became owners in the newly formed professional league for the sport.
VIDEO: Rublev gives Auger-Aliassime new hilarious nickname: "Because it seems like he is so well-educated"
The ATP Finals hosted a roundtable with all the players talking to each other about different topics and Rublev provided comic relief. The Russian is generally very serious but he enjoys joking around he took it upon himself to defuse the tension in the room. Medvedev was talking about his experience going from a very poor first showing at the Finals to winning the event with Auger-Aliassime adding 'taking notes'.
From her breakthrough at Wimbledon to winning the US Open as a qualifier - A look at Emma Raducanu's top 5 career-defining moments to date
Emma Raducanu has enjoyed a career filled with highs and lows so far. The British star stormed to Grand Slam glory aged just 18 but has since struggled to adapt to the brutal demands of playing on the WTA Tour regularly. Raducanu celebrated her 20th birthday on Sunday meaning her teenage years are now behind her.
Auger-Aliassime keeps his semi-final hopes alive at ATP Finals beating Nadal
The second match looked far better for Auger-Aliassime who proved better than Nadal 6-3 6-4 keeping his semi-final chances alive. For Nadal, this defeat means he's out of the running and it also means that Carlos Alcaraz will finish the year as the number one player in the world. It was another poor match from Nadal who started off really well. He had early break points but failed to use any of his four break points.
"In the group, you have to fight for every game and every point" - Rublev on ATP Finals mindset after superb opening win over Medvedev
Andrey Rublev battled past compatriot Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals beating him in three sets to earn his first win this year. The Russian has had his trouble against Medvedev in the past but was able to overcome a very upsetting finish to the first set to win it. Speaking after the match Rublev admitted that he was thinking about it because it reminded him of a previous match between the two:
Fritz beats Nadal in his first ATP Finals match
Taylor Fritz proved quite comfortable in his first-ever match at the ATP Finals beating Nadal 7-6(3) 6-1 to win the match. It was a fairly interesting match because it opened quite well for both players. The quick conditions gave both players a chance to set the tone after the first serve. It worked well for both, especially Fritz who had his devastating serve firing on all cylinders. Nadal was forced to save break points a couple of times in the opening set but he was able to get to the tiebreak.
