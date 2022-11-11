"I knew that all the pressure was on them because on paper she’s meant to beat me easily" - Dart on underdog mentality after Great Britain reach semi-finals at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Taylor Fritz defeated Rafael Nadal in his first-ever match at the ATP Finals and he admitted that it feels great to be on top of the group. Not only did he win the first match, but he is also sitting at the top of the group which is a good sign for moving to the semi-finals. Players that sit on top of the group after the first match generally make it to the semi-finals and he echoed a similar sentiment after the match:

