VIDEO: Svitolina and Monfils share first TikTok with baby Skai
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils welcomed their first child on October 15th and the child was featured in its first Tik Tok. Monfils and Svitolina are both prominently featured across all social media platforms with Tik Tok being one of their favourite ones due to the format. After announcing the birth on social media, the pair spend a few weeks enjoying time with their newborn daughter but Svitolina made a return to social media by showing her a TikTok where the baby appears.
Swiatek's father full of pride after incredible 2022 season: "It's time for a well-deserved rest"
Iga Swiatek is full of pride after his daughter's 2022 season adding that it's time for a well-deserved rest for the number one. Iga Swiatek had a tremendous 2022 campaign winning over 60 matches and losing less than 10. The Polish player won two grand slam events as well as a couple of other big events such as WTA 1000 premier events. All of that filled her father with pride who shared his thoughts on social media:
Gauff on friendship with McNally after reuniting at Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Female Slim Shady and her hype woman"
Coco Gauff has a strong bond with Caty McNally who has been a friend for a long time as well as a good doubles partner. Gauff and McNally practically grew up on the courts together and they have both made their way to the professionals. McNally is taking a bit longer than Gauff but she's heading towards the top 100 as well with some strong performances this year as well.
"There's nobody that really moves the needle in women's tennis right now" - Osaka 'hugely important' according to McEnroe
Patrick McEnroe said that Naomi Osaka is hugely important for tennis because nobody really moves the needle as much as she does. It's a sentiment similar to the one his brother John has about Nick Kyrgios and it's been proven true. Both Kyrgios and Osaka are huge crowd magnets even if they are not playing well or are not ranked in the top of tennis.
"If there was anything illegal in the drinks, he would test positive for it" - Patrick McEnroe defends Djokovic over mystery drink scandal
Patrick McEnroe has come out in Novak Djokovic's defense in light of the recent mystery drink controversy involving the Serb's trainer and fellow team members. The former American player suggested that it would be impossible for any illegal substance in the Serb's drinks to go undetected with the high level of testing protocols in place on the pro tennis circuit.
