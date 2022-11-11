Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Jimmy Fallon suppresses giggles long enough to say he never purposely broke on SNL
Saturday Night Live has been home many great catchphrases. Memorable punchlines like “I’m Chevy Chase, and you’re not,” “more cowbell,” and “you like-a the juice” made the show a cultural institution and an indelible part of the American lexicon. But perhaps SNL’s most endearing catchphrase comes from famed funnyman Jimmy Fallon. Now the host of The Tonight Show, audiences can still enjoy his most famous expression: “Hahahaha.” Funnily enough, Fallon’s signature phrase was almost always improvised. In a recent chat with Interview, he claims he “never did it on purpose.”
Prevention
‘Today’ Star Jenna Bush Hager Issues ‘A Public Apology’ Over Céline Dion Halloween Costume
Jenna Bush Hager just issued a public apology for her Halloween performance this year ... but it's not for the reason you think. During a Viva Las Vegas-themed Halloween episode of the Today show, Jenna channeled her inner diva by dressing up as pop star Céline Dion. Wearing a silver beaded gown and a blonde wig, she took over Rockefeller Plaza to perform a cover of the singer's 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." While she tried to give it her all in full costume, she later felt the need to apologize for her vocal skills not being quite on par to the Grammy winner.
Jennifer Lawrence says she's no longer playing Elizabeth Holmes after watching Amanda Seyfried's performance in 'The Dropout'
Jennifer Lawrence thought Amanda Seyfried's performance as Elizabeth Holmes was "terrific." Lawrence told a New York Times reporter she's no longer going to play Holmes in an upcoming movie. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it," Lawrence said. You will not be seeing Jennifer...
Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Seemingly Disses Olivia Wilde: ‘Why Do You Have To Turn Everything Into A Story?’
Jason Sudeikis‘ ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell subtly weighed in on his drama with his ex-fiance Olivia Wilde on Oct. 20. Keeley, 36, shared an except from the 1983 book, Heartburn by Nora Ephron, to her Instagram Story, two days after Olivia, 38, posted an excerpt of a salad dressing recipe from the same book. Keeley underlined the excerpt, which began, “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’ ”
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry Says He 'Knew' About Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crushes on Each Other
Matthew Perry was not seething when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting during the Friends reunion to "crushing hard" on each other. As Perry tells it, he knew long before they spilled the tea to the world. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham wondered...
50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Guest Co-Host Drew Barrymore's Talk Show While She's Out with COVID
Drew Barrymore is getting by with a little help from some of her celebrity friends. The Drew Barrymore Show host, 47, announced via Instagram on Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19. But fear not, as Barrymore has tapped a couple of high-profile names to step in amid her absence from her daytime series: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and current co-host Ross Mathews.
WUSA
'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Estelle Parsons Returns for the Thanksgiving Episode (Exclusive)
After last appearing in season 3, Estelle Parsons is making her long-awaited return as Beverly Harris in season 5 of The Conners. ET has an exclusive preview of the sitcom's Thanksgiving-themed episode, "Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries," which sees Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and the rest of the family coming to terms with the fact that Beverly has become ill.
EW.com
Proof that the real Lindsay Lohan also exists in the Falling for Christmas universe
Falling for Christmas includes two separate versions of Lindsay Lohan — and, no, it's not a Parent Trap scenario. Let us explain: There's a scene in the new Netflix holiday rom-com — which stars Lohan as a spoiled hotel heiress recovering from amnesia — that proves the real Lohan exists in the same universe as her character, Sierra Belmont.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
Matthew Perry is recalling the moment that he had to drop out of "Don't Look Up" starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep after a medical scare "stopped" his heart for five minutes. In his upcoming memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," the 53-year-old actor recounts being in a...
Andy Cohen Reveals Who He Thinks His Daughter Lucy Looks Like with the Cutest New Picture
Andy Cohen’s 6-month-old daughter Lucy has the chunkiest cheeks, the bluest eyes, and the most gorgeous brown hair. She is an absolute doll, and the Watch What Happens Live host thinks she looks just like another special person in his life: his mom, Evelyn Cohen. In a new picture posted to Instagram today, Cohen shared a selfie with his baby. In it, she’s sitting on his lap, admiring herself in the camera in cozy pink-and-black leopard print footsie pajamas. Cohen, who is also dad to Ben, 3, is wearing a blue hoodie and smirking at the camera. “Waking up in the...
See Bruce Springsteen Deliver Rousing ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’ on ‘Fallon’
Bruce Springsteen continued his takeover of The Tonight Show Tuesday with a performance of the soul classic “Turn Back the Hands of Time.” Armed with a massive ensemble that included strings, horns, and a quartet of backup singers, Springsteen delivered a rousing version of the 1970 hit popularized by R&B great Tyrone Davis, as well as Jimmy and David Ruffin. The track features on Springsteen’s new covers LP Only the Strong Survive. Springsteen’s three-night stand on Jimmy Fallon’s show began Monday with a rendition of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” as well as a sit-down interview that...
Lindsay Lohan Savaged For Her Less Than Stellar Acting Skills In Much-Hyped Movie Comeback
Lindsay Lohan made her comeback in Netflix's new movie Falling for Christmas, but it looks like her performance was not up to par. The movie, which stars Chord Overstreet and is about a newly engaged heiress who gets into a skiing accident and finds herself being taken care of by a handsome cabin owner and his daughter, premiered on Thursday, November 10, but according to The Hollywood Reporter's review, "This sub-Hallmark dreck made by a bunch of hacks that don’t deserve to be named is the first film out of Lohan’s Netflix deal and her first feature in three years....
Ryan Phillippe Opens Up About How People Always Used To Try And ‘Pit’ Him Against Reese Witherspoon When They Were Still Married
For nearly a decade, there was a time when Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe was one of Hollywood’s it couples, especially as they became costars on 1999’s Cruel Intentions. The couple would go on to get married, start a family together and then get divorced, all as the world watched. It’s not an easy thing to go through the ups and downs of life in the public eye, and as Phillippe recently reflected on it, he recalled feeling unfairly depicted amidst it all.
Will Ferrell convinces audience member to sit on his lap and pretend to be a tiger on ‘The Tonight Show’
Will Ferrell convinced an audience member to sit on his lap and pretend to be a tiger on ‘The Tonight Show,’ prompting host Jimmy Fallon to clarify on social media that the bit was completely unplanned.
Marlow Barkley: 5 Things To Know About Jason Momoa’s Adorable 13-Year-Old ‘Slumberland’ Co-Star
Jason Momoa, 43, has a small but mighty co-star in the new film Slumberland. Marlow Barkley, 13, stars with Jason in the fantasy adventure movie, which hits Netflix on Nov. 18. It takes place in the Dreamworld of Slumberland, where a young girl (played by Marlow) work with an outlaw (played by Jason) to see her late father again. The adorable dynamic between Marlow and Jason looks like it’s going to be the highlight of this feel-good film.
Eva Mendes Hints At Secret Marriage To Ryan Gosling With Curious New Tattoo
The mysterious little wrist tattoo may be a serious clue to the longtime Hollywood power couple's relationship.
We Asked K-Pop Fans What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request
Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Return
The newsroom drama is only just beginning. The Morning Show season 2 wrapped up in November 2021, but fans area already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they aren’t the only ones. “I saw Jen Aniston last night,” Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December...
Comments / 0