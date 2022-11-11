Read full article on original website
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
People in West Little Rock react to city’s latest homicide, marking 75 for the year
Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.
According to North Little Rock Police, eight victims of a homicide this year have been juveniles
An investigation is underway for authorities in North Little Rock after a shooting Friday night that left two teenagers dead.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Tamara Halona Bell. 45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
Little Rock FBI & DEA: 45 arrested, kilos of drugs and dozens of guns seized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were arrested...
Mass arrests made in Little Rock, Pine Bluff linked to federal operations
The U.S. Attorney's office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.
Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests
LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
Two dead after shooting near McCain Mall in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The names of the victims are not being released at this time, however, detectives learned that both were 17 years old. Update: Officers located two victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at...
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 16 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th outbreak
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 16 tornadoes from Friday night.
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
North Little Rock police investigating double homicide on McCain Blvd.
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting on McCain Boulevard.
Arkansas’s historic Toltec Mounds renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archaeological State Park
(SCOTT, Ark.) – To better reflect the culture of the people who built the mounds, Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park has been renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park. Named for a nearby stream, the Plum Bayou culture has been identified by archeologists as the builders of the mounds.
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. discusses plans for new term following re-election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In his first televised interview since winning re-election as Mayor of Little Rock, Frank Scott, Jr. reflected on his previous term and looked to the future. "Transitioning from the jobs growth, by continuing to ensure that more families choose to live in Little Rock," he...
Teenager wanted by police for homicide that took place last month turns himself in
Arkansas – A shooting incident that took place at 607 School Street in Hot Springs early last month was fatal for one person, while two others were injured. Since then, the Hot Springs Police Department has been looking for a teenager who was named the main suspect in the incident.
