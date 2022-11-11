Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
salish-current.org
Anacortes toxic city dump one of hundreds dotting the state
Naturalist Bob Jepperson walks the Anacortes Community Forest Lands (ACFL) daily as he’s done for 12 years, photographing and recording the many species that call the forest home. An owl feeding its young, a salamander’s egg mass in a pond, a Pacific chorus frog hopping across a path before disappearing in some salal … few things here miss his eye.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden coasts by Black Hills, 54-7
BELLINGHAM — No 1. seed Lynden dominated No. 16 seed Black Hills with ease on Friday night.
whatcomtalk.com
Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers
Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
Some Whatcom roads might not get plowed right away this winter. Here’s why
Whatcom asks public’s patience as another cold, wet winter is in the forecast.
Navy Reserve Rear Admiral retires, but continues to serve Whatcom in this way
Veterans Day is a good opportunity to thank those who have served, he told The Bellingham Herald.
Whatcom County has first permanent memorial dedicated to lives lost to systemic racism
“We have built a memorial so that we don’t forget,” Kristina Michele Martens, who is the first Black woman on the Bellingham City Council, said.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
MyNorthwest.com
Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions
A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
lyndentribune.com
Nooksack Valley defeats Riverside, 37-13
BELLINGHAM — Nooksack Valley stormed past a scrappy Riverside team, 37-13, and now moves into the 1A state quarterfinals.
With more ballots counted, these are Whatcom County election results Wednesday
Ballots that arrive Thursday, Nov. 10, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
‘These are the doughnuts you dream of.’ Poll finds the best doughnuts in Whatcom County
The local bakery you voted as having the best doughnuts is also known for its ice cream and friendly service.
lyndentribune.com
Wade Larsen
Wade David Larsen, was born in Bellingham on May 26, 1963, and passed away in his sleep on Oct. 24, 2022. Wade graduated from Bellingham High School in 1981.
KING-5
2022 election results for Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties
Voters from Bellingham to Oak Harbor, Mount Vernon and Burlington to Friday Harbor will weigh in on a number of statewide, federal and local races in 2022. Track Nov. 8 general election results across counties across northwest Washington state, including races in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, and Island counties. An...
These jobs pay a living wage with minimal requirements in Whatcom County, where to apply
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay enough for you and your family.
Bellingham gets an early taste of winter and Whatcom is under a wind advisory
Fraser Outflow sends bone-chilling winds across northwest Whatcom.
lyndentribune.com
Sumas market set to open Nov. 11
SUMAS — For the first time in five-and-a-half years, Sumas is about to have its own grocery store again. Owner Sarb Malhi said he will open the Sumas Market to the public on Friday, Nov. 11, at 944 Cherry St. in a 7,000-square-foot building that was once operated as Price Chopper.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden mounts a miraculous comeback to defeat Burlington-Edison, 3-2
BELLINGHAM — Lynden volleyball mounted an impossible comeback to defeat Burlington-Edison, 3-2 (16-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-3) for the Northwest Conference district title.
whatcom-news.com
Backyard poultry linked to Whatcom Salmonella cases
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, Thursday, November 10th, that 2 Whatcom County residents have been sickened by Salmonella from backyard poultry and a third Whatcom County case is suspected. 1 of the individuals was hospitalized but has since been released. 37 Salmonella cases in Washington State have been connected to a nationwide backyard poultry-linked outbreak. Federal investigation into the nationwide outbreak has identified over a thousand cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Comments / 1