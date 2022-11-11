ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

salish-current.org

Anacortes toxic city dump one of hundreds dotting the state

Naturalist Bob Jepperson walks the Anacortes Community Forest Lands (ACFL) daily as he’s done for 12 years, photographing and recording the many species that call the forest home. An owl feeding its young, a salamander’s egg mass in a pond, a Pacific chorus frog hopping across a path before disappearing in some salal … few things here miss his eye.
ANACORTES, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers

Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
lyndentribune.com

Wade Larsen

Wade David Larsen, was born in Bellingham on May 26, 1963, and passed away in his sleep on Oct. 24, 2022. Wade graduated from Bellingham High School in 1981.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

Sumas market set to open Nov. 11

SUMAS — For the first time in five-and-a-half years, Sumas is about to have its own grocery store again. Owner Sarb Malhi said he will open the Sumas Market to the public on Friday, Nov. 11, at 944 Cherry St. in a 7,000-square-foot building that was once operated as Price Chopper.
SUMAS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Backyard poultry linked to Whatcom Salmonella cases

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department announced today, Thursday, November 10th, that 2 Whatcom County residents have been sickened by Salmonella from backyard poultry and a third Whatcom County case is suspected. 1 of the individuals was hospitalized but has since been released. 37 Salmonella cases in Washington State have been connected to a nationwide backyard poultry-linked outbreak. Federal investigation into the nationwide outbreak has identified over a thousand cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

