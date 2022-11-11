ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumas, WA

Western Front

Holy Pow — La Niña good news for snow sports

Western students and Whatcom County residents who enjoy skiing and snowboarding are in luck this year — the Pacific Northwest is expected to have a snowy 2022-23 season due to a predicted La Niña winter. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean. “In simple...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County

(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
salish-current.org

Anacortes toxic city dump one of hundreds dotting the state

Naturalist Bob Jepperson walks the Anacortes Community Forest Lands (ACFL) daily as he’s done for 12 years, photographing and recording the many species that call the forest home. An owl feeding its young, a salamander’s egg mass in a pond, a Pacific chorus frog hopping across a path before disappearing in some salal … few things here miss his eye.
ANACORTES, WA
kpug1170.com

Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters

EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Pinkbike.com

Video: Lookout Wyn—It's C&C TV!

We all love Wyn TV. In fact, we love it so much that we want Wyn to be the guy covering all the events. He does it best. He asks tough questions, keeps the humor high, and because he is a rider and racer, he can roll with the sport's big dogs.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Washingtonian.com

Go Inside This Boho-Traditional Bungalow in Arlington With a Pink Dining Room Ceiling

“Look Inside My Home” is our series where we peek into the homes of Washingtonians. Want your house featured? Email [email protected]washingtonian.com. Annabel Joy, 34, lives in a 1922 Craftsman bungalow in Arlington with her husband, Kean Duffey, their 2-year-old daughter, Cilla, and their 7-year-old French bulldog, Mona (with another baby girl on the way).
ARLINGTON, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Christian took down Overlake to advance to state semifinals

BLAINE — Lynden Christian refuses to lose, they defeated Overlake 3-1 to extend their winning streak to 15. Every time a new challenge arises they have leaped right over it. They advance to the state semifinals and will have an opportunity to get into the championship game.
LYNDEN, WA

