Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Western Front
Holy Pow — La Niña good news for snow sports
Western students and Whatcom County residents who enjoy skiing and snowboarding are in luck this year — the Pacific Northwest is expected to have a snowy 2022-23 season due to a predicted La Niña winter. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean. “In simple...
Some Whatcom roads might not get plowed right away this winter. Here’s why
Whatcom asks public’s patience as another cold, wet winter is in the forecast.
whatcom-news.com
Weak Canadian dollar impacts cross-border traffic volumes into Whatcom County
(The Center Square) — The US dollar is approaching a 5-year high compared to the Canadian dollar, an exchange rate at its strongest point since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the currency exchange site XE.com. This shift is expected to worsen a down year of traffic into Washington state from Canada and hurt retail prospects in border counties.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
salish-current.org
Anacortes toxic city dump one of hundreds dotting the state
Naturalist Bob Jepperson walks the Anacortes Community Forest Lands (ACFL) daily as he’s done for 12 years, photographing and recording the many species that call the forest home. An owl feeding its young, a salamander’s egg mass in a pond, a Pacific chorus frog hopping across a path before disappearing in some salal … few things here miss his eye.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden coasts by Black Hills, 54-7
BELLINGHAM — No 1. seed Lynden dominated No. 16 seed Black Hills with ease on Friday night.
kpug1170.com
Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters
EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
We’re looking for the best spot to grab a taco around Bellingham. Tell us your favorites
Help us create a bracket to decide on Whatcom County’s best taco place by submitting your favorite restaurants, taquerías and taco trucks.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Lookout Wyn—It's C&C TV!
We all love Wyn TV. In fact, we love it so much that we want Wyn to be the guy covering all the events. He does it best. He asks tough questions, keeps the humor high, and because he is a rider and racer, he can roll with the sport's big dogs.
Washingtonian.com
Go Inside This Boho-Traditional Bungalow in Arlington With a Pink Dining Room Ceiling
“Look Inside My Home” is our series where we peek into the homes of Washingtonians. Want your house featured? Email [email protected]washingtonian.com. Annabel Joy, 34, lives in a 1922 Craftsman bungalow in Arlington with her husband, Kean Duffey, their 2-year-old daughter, Cilla, and their 7-year-old French bulldog, Mona (with another baby girl on the way).
'I-5 Stilly Doe': 40-year mystery solved in Snohomish County thanks to DNA
ARLINGTON, Wash. — DNA helped solve the decades-old mystery of whose body was found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington in 1980. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified "Stilly Doe" as Othaniel Philip Ames, also known as Otie, an 82-year-old man who went missing in 1980. On July...
Over 50 families still displaced one year after historic Whatcom County flooding
SUMAS, Wash. — A year after historic flooding in Whatcom County, dozens of people whose homes sustained severe damage are still displaced. Many are unlikely to move back in before 2023. A cold November wind blows through the walls of the home belonging to Cristian and Emily Colacillo, which...
With more ballots counted, these are Whatcom County election results Wednesday
Ballots that arrive Thursday, Nov. 10, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
lyndentribune.com
Nooksack Valley defeats Riverside, 37-13
BELLINGHAM — Nooksack Valley stormed past a scrappy Riverside team, 37-13, and now moves into the 1A state quarterfinals.
Navy Reserve Rear Admiral retires, but continues to serve Whatcom in this way
Veterans Day is a good opportunity to thank those who have served, he told The Bellingham Herald.
Here’s when cold snap could bring snow to Whatcom County
Bellingham will open an overnight shelter as temperatures drop below freezing.
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Christian took down Overlake to advance to state semifinals
BLAINE — Lynden Christian refuses to lose, they defeated Overlake 3-1 to extend their winning streak to 15. Every time a new challenge arises they have leaped right over it. They advance to the state semifinals and will have an opportunity to get into the championship game.
KING-5
Man's identity determined after 42 years
On July 23, 1980, a fly fisherman discovered human remains along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington. Decades later, a family has answers.
Comments / 5