Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Gallery: Photos from around tristate area as Saturday snow continues

CINCINNATI — Saturday brought the first snowfall of the season to the Cincinnati tristate area. As snow falls, temperatures will be just above freezing, and with a warm ground, roads will simply stay wet. However, any elevated surfaces could receive upwards of 1" or less through noon. If you live in either Highland, Brown and Adams County in Ohio, you have a good chance of seeing times of cold rain or a rain snow/sleet mix. It will be breezy and cold for the rest of the day with highs only in the upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

PHOTOS: First snow of the season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first snow of the season is falling in the Tri-State area. Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:. Share your photos with us on the FOX19 NOW website. Please make sure to be safe when taking and submitting photos to us. See...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 11-13

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Friday is Veterans Day, a day to celebrate and honor those who have served. There are lots of events...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Cold weather continues after snowy Saturday morning

CINCINNATI — We officially have our first measurable snow of the season in the books after many areas picked up a decent coating of snow!. Look for a cold Saturday night with some flurries or snow showers lingering and lows in the mid-20s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with moderate winds adding a bit of wind chill to those temperatures as well.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Food vendor opening downtown restaurant, moving from Oakley

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A food vendor at the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall is moving into its own space, opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown. Onolicious Hawaii, which opened with the Oakley food hall in summer 2021, is moving into its own restaurant space at 1005 Walnut St. in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.'s (3CDC) Court Street Plaza. The goal is to open by summer 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant returns, teases opening date

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Krueger’s Tavern, a once and former restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, will return in December. The Thunderdome-owned eatery posted Thursday on Instagram for the first time in six months and for just the second time this year. Located on Vine Street, Krueger’s shuttered at the start of the...
CINCINNATI, OH

