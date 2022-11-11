CINCINNATI — Saturday brought the first snowfall of the season to the Cincinnati tristate area. As snow falls, temperatures will be just above freezing, and with a warm ground, roads will simply stay wet. However, any elevated surfaces could receive upwards of 1" or less through noon. If you live in either Highland, Brown and Adams County in Ohio, you have a good chance of seeing times of cold rain or a rain snow/sleet mix. It will be breezy and cold for the rest of the day with highs only in the upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO