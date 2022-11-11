Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
How two developers are bringing urban to one of St. Louis' biggest suburbs
ST. LOUIS — Developers are working with the city of Chesterfield on what they see as an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild part of the city into a dense, mixed-use downtown unlike anything else in the St. Louis suburbs. Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of the...
stlouiscnr.com
Trivers Wins Two AIA St. Louis Design Awards for KienerPlaza, 100 N. Broadway Projects
St. Louis-based architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm Trivers has won two AIA St. Louis Design Awards from the St. Louis Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The winning projects are the Kiener Plaza Visitor Services Center and the Atrium at 100 N. Broadway, both located in Downtown St. Louis.
rejournals.com
How strong is the commercial real estate market in St. Louis? That depends on what you mean by ‘St. Louis’
Is demand strong for commercial real estate in St. Louis? Are investors looking for industrial and multifamily space here in which to sink their dollars? Are vacancy rates falling in retail strip centers? Are companies searching out Class-A office space?. The answers depend upon how you define the St. Louis...
stlouiscnr.com
IMPACT Strategies Begins Construction on New BJC Outpatient Center in Godfrey
IMPACT Strategies has begun construction on the new BJC Outpatient Center in Godfrey, Illinois, at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street. The new 20,000 square-foot outpatient clinic is the firm’s 8th project for BJC HealthCare. A groundbreaking ceremony was held November 7, 2022, which was attended by senior representatives from BJC HealthCare, SCOUT Capital Group, IMPACT Strategies, Inc., Archimages Architects, and Midwest BankCentre, along with community members, and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick. “We are honored to continue our long-standing relationship with BJC on this exciting new project,” said Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies. “Being included early in the process has allowed us to assist with comprehensive planning and to serve as an experienced resource throughout design development and pre-construction. It’s one of the many ways we bring added value.” SCOUT Capital Group of St. Louis, MO, led by Chris Zoellner, is the developer for the outpatient center. IMPACT Strategies is working in collaboration with SCOUT and BJC to complete both the exterior construction and interior buildout of the space. The clinic is on schedule for completion in Summer 2023.
feastmagazine.com
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
FOX2now.com
Get great food with a side of rude at Karen’s Diner St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Letting out that inner Karen is okay at this new eatery opening up Friday, November 18, in South St. Louis. It’s Karen’s Diner where the service staff is outright rude, and they challenge you to tell the manager. It’s an interactive eating experience where you are encouraged to play games and have fun.
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
KMOV
The Muny announces 2023 season
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Muny has announced their 2023 lineup!. The season will kick off with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” on June 12. The second show in the lineup is “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” which will be followed by “Chess,” “West Side Story,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Rent” and “Sister Act.”
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
kttn.com
AZZ Precoat Metals to build new facility in Washington, Missouri, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs
AZZ Precoat Metals, a provider of coil coating solutions, announced it will build a new aluminum coil coating facility in Washington, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs. The new location will enable AZZ Precoat Metals to meet the demand for its metal coil coating and processing services while allowing for the innovation of new products.
More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant
The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall.
feastmagazine.com
Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past
In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
KMOV
KMOV’s Maurice Drummond receives Living Legends award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV’s Maurice Drummond received the Living Legends award on Saturday from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Drummond has worked in St. Louis for decades and currently anchors News Four This Morning with Claire Kellett.
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
Terry Crews visits three St. Louis Co. schools, promotes new children’s book
Well-known actor and former NFL player Terry Crews surprised dozens of elementary school students Friday in the Ritenour School District.
KMOV
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
Roughly 200 state retirees awaiting transplants brace for loss of Barnes Transplant Center
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A go-to transplant center in St. Louis may be added to the list of facilities and doctors that won’t accept the new state-sponsored Aetna health plan for retired state workers in January. WCIA 3 has learned of at least a few retirees in need of the time-sensitive, life-saving procedure who were […]
KSDK
Listing the Lou: A villa listing in Ballwin is the perfect home for empty nesters
ST. LOUIS — Baby Boomers are flooding the housing market right now but finding the perfect space isn't easy. We recently met up with Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty to check a new villa listing at in Ballwin, the perfect listing for empty nesters looking to downsize. Located...
Search for missing paraglider continues near Washington, Missouri
The cold weather has not stopped the search for Kenny Loudermilk.
Comments / 0