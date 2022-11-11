IMPACT Strategies has begun construction on the new BJC Outpatient Center in Godfrey, Illinois, at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street. The new 20,000 square-foot outpatient clinic is the firm’s 8th project for BJC HealthCare. A groundbreaking ceremony was held November 7, 2022, which was attended by senior representatives from BJC HealthCare, SCOUT Capital Group, IMPACT Strategies, Inc., Archimages Architects, and Midwest BankCentre, along with community members, and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick. “We are honored to continue our long-standing relationship with BJC on this exciting new project,” said Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies. “Being included early in the process has allowed us to assist with comprehensive planning and to serve as an experienced resource throughout design development and pre-construction. It’s one of the many ways we bring added value.” SCOUT Capital Group of St. Louis, MO, led by Chris Zoellner, is the developer for the outpatient center. IMPACT Strategies is working in collaboration with SCOUT and BJC to complete both the exterior construction and interior buildout of the space. The clinic is on schedule for completion in Summer 2023.

