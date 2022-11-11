ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

IMPACT Strategies Begins Construction on New BJC Outpatient Center in Godfrey

IMPACT Strategies has begun construction on the new BJC Outpatient Center in Godfrey, Illinois, at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street. The new 20,000 square-foot outpatient clinic is the firm’s 8th project for BJC HealthCare. A groundbreaking ceremony was held November 7, 2022, which was attended by senior representatives from BJC HealthCare, SCOUT Capital Group, IMPACT Strategies, Inc., Archimages Architects, and Midwest BankCentre, along with community members, and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick. “We are honored to continue our long-standing relationship with BJC on this exciting new project,” said Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies. “Being included early in the process has allowed us to assist with comprehensive planning and to serve as an experienced resource throughout design development and pre-construction. It’s one of the many ways we bring added value.” SCOUT Capital Group of St. Louis, MO, led by Chris Zoellner, is the developer for the outpatient center. IMPACT Strategies is working in collaboration with SCOUT and BJC to complete both the exterior construction and interior buildout of the space. The clinic is on schedule for completion in Summer 2023.
GODFREY, IL
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Get great food with a side of rude at Karen’s Diner St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Letting out that inner Karen is okay at this new eatery opening up Friday, November 18, in South St. Louis. It’s Karen’s Diner where the service staff is outright rude, and they challenge you to tell the manager. It’s an interactive eating experience where you are encouraged to play games and have fun.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Muny announces 2023 season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Muny has announced their 2023 lineup!. The season will kick off with “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” on June 12. The second show in the lineup is “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” which will be followed by “Chess,” “West Side Story,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Rent” and “Sister Act.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AZZ Precoat Metals to build new facility in Washington, Missouri, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs

AZZ Precoat Metals, a provider of coil coating solutions, announced it will build a new aluminum coil coating facility in Washington, investing nearly $110 million and creating more than 80 new jobs. The new location will enable AZZ Precoat Metals to meet the demand for its metal coil coating and processing services while allowing for the innovation of new products.
WASHINGTON, MO
Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past

In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV’s Maurice Drummond receives Living Legends award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV’s Maurice Drummond received the Living Legends award on Saturday from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Drummond has worked in St. Louis for decades and currently anchors News Four This Morning with Claire Kellett.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

