FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina’s Thinnest House
“The Afro-American has become heir to the myths that it is better to be poor than rich. Lower-class rather than middle or upper. Easy going rather than industrious. Extravagant rather than thrifty and athletic rather than academic.”. Right in the heart of the East side on corner of Reid and...
Group files lawsuit against South Carolina city over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument that towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
Nurses at South Carolina hospital are frustrated over pay, staffing issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Nurses who work at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center spoke out on Veteran’s Day about issues with staffing and pay that they say are negatively impacting patient care. “We honestly feel like we are just nothing,” said one nurse who wanted to remain anonymous. “We have been working mandatory […]
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors
South Carolina isn’t as known for its Charleston Plantations as it should be. Most people know about its historic colonial architecture, coastal seafood, and the old southern way of life. Still, it should also be known for its preservation of history through a series of stunning plantations. While I was in the area for more than a month, I visited three unique plantations that preserve important pre-civil war history.
abcnews4.com
Flights canceled in and out of Charleston International Airport Thursday during Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, several arrival and departures from Charleston International Airport were canceled. Those included flights connecting to West Palm and Orlando, Florida. The cancellations came as Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida, traveling up the coast on Thursday.
live5news.com
Charleston projecting to spend over $8M to address flooding in older West Ashley neighborhood
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Nicole brings coastal flooding to the area, the City of Charleston is working on a long-term fix to help cut down floodwater in an old West Ashley neighborhood. Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said the issues the Windemere area off Folly Road faces...
counton2.com
marinelink.com
Detyens Scores $21 Million MSC Oiler Overhaul Job
North Charleston, S.C. ship repair yard Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a $21,007,304 contract for a 91-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry-docking availability of Military Sealift Command's (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). The firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and four options which, if exercised...
live5news.com
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh trying to avoid paying boat crash victim exposed schemes with Laffitte
CHARLESTON (WCIV) — Disreputable former attorney Alex Murdaugh was not the person on trial in a federal bank fraud case being tried this week at the U.S. District Court in Charleston. On trial was Russell Laffitte, the ex-CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton who stands accused of fraud, conspiracy, and misappropriating funds.
Day two of Laffitte trial in South Carolina provides new insight into alleged crimes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Palmetto Bank CEO Russel Laffitte, an alleged accomplice of disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh, appeared in Federal Court on Wednesday for the second day of his trial. Laffitte was charged with five federal indictments tied to various financial crimes he allegedly carried out with Murdaugh over a period […]
citadel.edu
“I instantly knew that this was the place for me”: Meet Coast Guard veteran student Ricardo Quintero
In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, The Citadel is featuring some of the college’s outstanding veteran students representing different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. There are more than 250 veterans currently studying at The Citadel as either undergraduate or graduate students. They can take classes as day students alongside the Corps of Cadets, evening students with other non-cadet students or online. The Citadel’s Veteran Student Success Center also offers resources to these students to ensure they have an easy transition and excel here.
4 arrested for breaking into vehicles in South Carolina, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Four people were arrested early Friday morning for breaking into vehicles. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Windward Apartments off Wando Park Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m. after someone called to report the criminal activity. One person was found with a key fob, which police said […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Charleston’s Housing Market Inventory (Nov 2022): Homes selling in less than 24 hours & more!
Click, Listen, Watch & Learn as Jim Grady, Branch Manager and Broker-in-Charge of Coldwell Banker Realty in Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston, South Carolina talks about the current housing market inventory, the rising interest rates, putting a house on the market now and finding the benefits of buying and selling in this real estate market and how lessons learned from the 2008 market help move deals forward today.
walterborolive.com
Eyecare physicians moving to expanded office
EyeCare Physicians & Surgeons is moving to an expanded office space at 400 Constance St., sharing the space with Dr. Michael Johnson of Retina Consultants of Charleston. The move brings eye care for the front of the eye and the back of the eye under one roof with expanded testing capability in the new office.
Portion of Broad St to close in November for repairs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Broad Street will be closed in November due to roadwork. According to the City of Charleston, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street will be closed starting Monday for stormwater pipe repairs. Motorists traveling east on Broad Street will be rerouted around Colonial Lake. Motorists traveling west […]
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed. The Charleston Animal Society launched a new program Sunday called the Lowcountry Pit Crew to bring more possible Pit Bull adopters out to meet the dogs.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Your Friend in Real Estate: Mount Pleasant’s Jim Grady
In more than 17 years in the real estate business, Charleston’s Jim Grady has seen some surprising changes—stratospheric home prices, growing preference for work-from-home offices and affinities for apartments and condominiums over single-family homes for millennials. One element that will always remain for him, despite any climate, is the collective value he instills in all his agents to foster relationships and trust with every client.
Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
