Charleston, South Carolina’s Thinnest House

“The Afro-American has become heir to the myths that it is better to be poor than rich. Lower-class rather than middle or upper. Easy going rather than industrious. Extravagant rather than thrifty and athletic rather than academic.”. Right in the heart of the East side on corner of Reid and...
Rene Cizio

How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors

South Carolina isn’t as known for its Charleston Plantations as it should be. Most people know about its historic colonial architecture, coastal seafood, and the old southern way of life. Still, it should also be known for its preservation of history through a series of stunning plantations. While I was in the area for more than a month, I visited three unique plantations that preserve important pre-civil war history.
Detyens Scores $21 Million MSC Oiler Overhaul Job

North Charleston, S.C. ship repair yard Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a $21,007,304 contract for a 91-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry-docking availability of Military Sealift Command's (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). The firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and four options which, if exercised...
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
“I instantly knew that this was the place for me”: Meet Coast Guard veteran student Ricardo Quintero

In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, The Citadel is featuring some of the college’s outstanding veteran students representing different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. There are more than 250 veterans currently studying at The Citadel as either undergraduate or graduate students. They can take classes as day students alongside the Corps of Cadets, evening students with other non-cadet students or online. The Citadel’s Veteran Student Success Center also offers resources to these students to ensure they have an easy transition and excel here.
Charleston’s Housing Market Inventory (Nov 2022): Homes selling in less than 24 hours & more!

Click, Listen, Watch & Learn as Jim Grady, Branch Manager and Broker-in-Charge of Coldwell Banker Realty in Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston, South Carolina talks about the current housing market inventory, the rising interest rates, putting a house on the market now and finding the benefits of buying and selling in this real estate market and how lessons learned from the 2008 market help move deals forward today.
Eyecare physicians moving to expanded office

EyeCare Physicians & Surgeons is moving to an expanded office space at 400 Constance St., sharing the space with Dr. Michael Johnson of Retina Consultants of Charleston. The move brings eye care for the front of the eye and the back of the eye under one roof with expanded testing capability in the new office.
Portion of Broad St to close in November for repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Broad Street will be closed in November due to roadwork. According to the City of Charleston, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street will be closed starting Monday for stormwater pipe repairs. Motorists traveling east on Broad Street will be rerouted around Colonial Lake. Motorists traveling west […]
Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed. The Charleston Animal Society launched a new program Sunday called the Lowcountry Pit Crew to bring more possible Pit Bull adopters out to meet the dogs.
Your Friend in Real Estate: Mount Pleasant’s Jim Grady

In more than 17 years in the real estate business, Charleston’s Jim Grady has seen some surprising changes—stratospheric home prices, growing preference for work-from-home offices and affinities for apartments and condominiums over single-family homes for millennials. One element that will always remain for him, despite any climate, is the collective value he instills in all his agents to foster relationships and trust with every client.
Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
