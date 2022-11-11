Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage
In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
dallasexpress.com
Preventative Health Clinic Opens in Dallas
When illness and disease are caught and diagnosed early, people can avoid or mitigate long-term issues that may require ongoing treatment and reduce longevity and quality of life. To that end, Fountain Life, a preventive and longevity health company, has opened its first clinic in Dallas. Fountain Life’s mission is...
Results Physiotherapy brings physical therapy treatment to Flower Mound
Results Physiotherapy opened in Flower Mound in early November. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Results Physiotherapy opened a new location in Flower Mound on Nov. 7, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new clinic is located at 811 International Parkway, Ste. 430. Results Physiotherapy offers a variety of physical therapy treatments, including manual therapy, dry needling, pelvic health, and work and running injury treatment. 469-312-2585. www.resultspt.com/flower-mound-texas.
Doctors urge prevention as trifecta of flu, RSV, & COVID-19 fills ERs
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It might be tempting to blame the sudden change in weather for your sniffles and sneezes, but local doctors say they were fighting a trifecta of viruses before the cold front arrived: COVID-19, flu and RSV."I think it's important for people to realize that things are really bad out there right now," says Jeffrey Kahn, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Dallas' Children's Health. And the professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern is not talking about the weather. "Lines are long at emergency rooms... unfortunately, I think we are in for many more weeks of it."Dominick Ford just...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Cardiologist’s Certifications Threatened over Views on COVID Vaccine
Dr. Peter McCullough, a Dallas-based cardiologist with over 1,000 publications and more than 600 citations in the National Library of Medicine, is facing the possibility of his certifications being revoked. McCullough was informed in a recent letter from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) that it recommends revoking his...
dallasexpress.com
Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin
Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Whistleblower claims Fort Worth ISD 'exploited' students to earn state bonus funding
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth high school teacher is accusing his school district of exploiting students to meet new state education standards tied to bonus funding.Tuesday night, Bart Scott, an engineering teacher at Young Men's Leadership Academy, took his concerns to the school board after he said the district dismissed his formal grievance without due process. "This district is trying to silence me," Scott told board member in the public meeting.The engineer teacher concerns involve the district's use of the OSHA 30 certification course – a 30-hour online workplace safety course.In formal complaints filed with the school district,...
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Architectural Masterpiece in Colleyville with Many Incredible Features Asking for $8.5 Million
The Home in Colleyville, a Tuscan private gated estate which captivates fascinating ceilings, grand gallery walkways, Tuscan columns, exposed beams, intricately inlayed travertine, seamless glass curved bay windows, and stained glass encased windows is now available for sale. This home located at 5513 Montclair Dr, Colleyville, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary Cornelius (Phone: 817-329-8850) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Colleyville.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students
Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
Dallas Housing Market Will Surge in 2024, Says NAHB Economist Rob Dietz at Home Builders Summit
The country is already in the midst of a “mild recession,” but local job growth is outstanding and inflation has peaked, an economist told Dallas builders last week. National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Rob Dietz emphasized that next year is going to be difficult, but 2024 will be a year of housing rebound and stabilization of home prices.
dallasexpress.com
Aerial Transport Pods Being Considered by Local City Council
In an effort to alleviate some of its problems with traffic, the City of Plano is considering an aerial solution, reports CBS. JPods, a personal rapid-transit concept suspended from an aerial track, was introduced at a Plano city council meeting last week. Likened to a modern gondola system or a...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney looks at next steps for airport discussions following final bond committee meeting
McKinney is looking ahead to next steps as it considers the future of the McKinney National Airport. On Nov. 9, a 37-person bond committee met for the final time as part of a process to examine the potential for the future of the TKI, the McKinney National Airport.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
andnowuknow.com
H-E-B Expands Footprint Across Several Markets; Stephen Butt, Juan-Carlos Rück, Armando Perez, and Lisa Helfman Comment
TEXAS - Everything is bigger in Texas, including H-E-B, as the retailer has unveiled three new stores and renovations to one of its locations. Recently, the grocery chain opened the doors to its newest stores in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano, Texas, offering shoppers access to a wide variety of unique offerings and services.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD students hate the district's new cellphone-free policy, they also admit it works
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is reporting positive results from strictly enforcing a cellphone-free school environment, including Forest Meadow Junior High, where the district is testing out pouches that lock phones during the school day. The pouches, from Yondr, are only being tested at Forest Meadow. The district originally planned...
McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters
COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
Comments / 0