ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage

In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Preventative Health Clinic Opens in Dallas

When illness and disease are caught and diagnosed early, people can avoid or mitigate long-term issues that may require ongoing treatment and reduce longevity and quality of life. To that end, Fountain Life, a preventive and longevity health company, has opened its first clinic in Dallas. Fountain Life’s mission is...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Results Physiotherapy brings physical therapy treatment to Flower Mound

Results Physiotherapy opened in Flower Mound in early November. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Results Physiotherapy opened a new location in Flower Mound on Nov. 7, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new clinic is located at 811 International Parkway, Ste. 430. Results Physiotherapy offers a variety of physical therapy treatments, including manual therapy, dry needling, pelvic health, and work and running injury treatment. 469-312-2585. www.resultspt.com/flower-mound-texas.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
CBS DFW

Doctors urge prevention as trifecta of flu, RSV, & COVID-19 fills ERs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It might be tempting to blame the sudden change in weather for your sniffles and sneezes, but local doctors say they were fighting a trifecta of viruses before the cold front arrived: COVID-19, flu and RSV."I think it's important for people to realize that things are really bad out there right now," says Jeffrey Kahn, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Dallas' Children's Health. And the professor of pediatrics at UT Southwestern is not talking about the weather.  "Lines are long at emergency rooms... unfortunately, I think we are in for many more weeks of it."Dominick Ford just...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Cardiologist’s Certifications Threatened over Views on COVID Vaccine

Dr. Peter McCullough, a Dallas-based cardiologist with over 1,000 publications and more than 600 citations in the National Library of Medicine, is facing the possibility of his certifications being revoked. McCullough was informed in a recent letter from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) that it recommends revoking his...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin

Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Whistleblower claims Fort Worth ISD 'exploited' students to earn state bonus funding

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth high school teacher is accusing his school district of exploiting students to meet new state education standards tied to bonus funding.Tuesday night, Bart Scott, an engineering teacher at Young Men's Leadership Academy, took his concerns to the school board after he said the district dismissed his formal grievance without due process.  "This district is trying to silence me," Scott told board member in the public meeting.The engineer teacher concerns involve the district's use of the OSHA 30 certification course – a 30-hour online workplace safety course.In formal complaints filed with the school district,...
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Magnificent Architectural Masterpiece in Colleyville with Many Incredible Features Asking for $8.5 Million

The Home in Colleyville, a Tuscan private gated estate which captivates fascinating ceilings, grand gallery walkways, Tuscan columns, exposed beams, intricately inlayed travertine, seamless glass curved bay windows, and stained glass encased windows is now available for sale. This home located at 5513 Montclair Dr, Colleyville, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary Cornelius (Phone: 817-329-8850) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Colleyville.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students

Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Aerial Transport Pods Being Considered by Local City Council

In an effort to alleviate some of its problems with traffic, the City of Plano is considering an aerial solution, reports CBS. JPods, a personal rapid-transit concept suspended from an aerial track, was introduced at a Plano city council meeting last week. Likened to a modern gondola system or a...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
WFAA

McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters

COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
COPPELL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy