Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Garner is the latest A-lister to unveil a hair transformation
Jennifer Garner's signature long locks are no more: the actress just unveiled a new haircut, one that feels very autumn/winter 2022. "I have short hair," she said on an Instagram video, revealing the long bob which frames her face beautifully, before taking viewers through how she styles it with tousled waves – her natural texture.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Is Simply Stunning in a Sheer Black Gown
Emily Ratajkowski never fails to turn heads when she steps onto the red carpet. She did so last night while attending the Swarovski holiday event at New York City's Mark Hotel. The glamorous occasion called for equally glamorous clothing, which the model and My Body author pulled off with the help of a jaw-dropping gown from Los Angeles–based brand Aya Muse. The black halter-neck dress included a sheer bodice, an open back, and a side slit.
Harper's Bazaar
Style Notes: Michelle Obama nails understated festive dressing
With the festive season countdown well and truly on, you might be thinking about dusting off last year's sequins for your upcoming Christmas soirées. And, if you're looking for inspiration on how to do that in style this year, look no further than Michelle Obama's understated festive ensemble, complete with some subtle sequins.
Harper's Bazaar
Max Mara's Iconic Coats Are Built to Layer
It's an undeniable fact—the cornerstone of any cold-weather wardrobe is a chic coat. Not only is it functional, in terms of keeping you warm, but it's the first piece of clothing anyone you meet sees. In order to make the best first impression—and to telegraph to all who see you who you are and what you're about—you need one that doesn't just keep you cozy, but has a smart silhouette and divine design that helps you make a style statement.
Harper's Bazaar
35 Side-by-Side Photos of Princess Diana's Outfits That Were Recreated on The Crown
The Crown: Season 5 - Official Trailer (Netflix) Princess Diana's highly-anticipated debut on The Crown changed the show in a major way—and by major way, we mean the fashion. Seasons four and five bring the royal's legendary sense of style to the small screen, treating fans to many reimagined versions of her most iconic real-life looks. From her fascinators to her pearl earrings, the wardrobe department replicated her outfits down to even the smallest of details.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Harper's Bazaar
Eva Mendes Gets Sweet Tattoo Honoring Ryan Gosling, Suggests They May Be Married
Eleven years into her relationship with Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes is still finding ways to keep the romance alive. This morning, the Hitch star—who was raised by Cuban parents in Miami—shared a photo of herself on Instagram showing off her new inner-wrist tattoo. The design spells "de Gosling" and is evidently a sweet ode to the actress's longtime love.
Harper's Bazaar
My Beauty Edit: Laura Haddock
English actress Laura Haddock has a multidimensional approach to beauty. For filming and photoshoots, she welcomes total transformation – “a lot of insecurities about myself disappear as I become somebody else,” she tells us, while in her personal life she prefers to keep things unfussy but feminine. “On the red carpet, though, it’s about presenting yourself in a more polished way,” the actress says of her personal approach to style.
Harper's Bazaar
The exact make-up Anya Taylor-Joy wears in her Harper's Bazaar cover shoot
As an actress – the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Actress, no less – transformation is what Anya Taylor-Joy does best. Multifaceted, the 26-year-old moves convincingly from role to role, both in the film and fashion worlds. So, when it came it her cover shoot for the celebratory December issue of Harper's Bazaar, it was a conscious choice to highlight her mesmerising natural beauty.
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Diana’s Harvard Sweatshirt Was the Ultimate Collusion Casual
Season Five of The Crown debuts this month, covering the ’90s-era decline of the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles as well as, arguably, the most influential fashion era of Diana’s life. For each of the ten episodes, we will recap the fashion of the show, focusing in particular on Diana and her obsession with offering messages and stories through her clothes, with digressions on the Duchess of Windsor, the late Queen, and other royal style icons portrayed on the series. Read the recap of episode one here.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Aniston just revealed the exact lipstick she wore at 23
Back in 2017, we discovered the go-to lipstick used on Jennifer Aniston through 10 seasons of playing beauty and style icon, Rachel Green in Friends. It was a simple piece of beauty intel that caused a frenzy, fanned by the fact we could still purchase it now. The shade, of...
Harper's Bazaar
Lydia West: My Beauty Edit
Star of Years and Years and It’s a Sin, Lydia West is a rising talent on the British TV scene, and one to watch both on and off screens. A guest at Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year Awards, we caught up with the actress before she walked the glitzy red carpet while having her make-up done by A-list artist Valeria Ferreira for the occasion.
Harper's Bazaar
Ariana Grande Is the Last Great Celebrity Perfumer
This content is imported from Tiktok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Harper's Bazaar
The Buzzy Shoe Brand Worn by Celebrities and Fashion Editors Is Having a Major Sale
Larroudé has been in the footwear game only since December 2020, but it's quickly become one of my go-to brands. Cofounder and designer Marina Larroudé has a knack for designing sky-high heels (which I consider true staples for the semi-post-pandemic, "Everything's back, baby!" era we're in) that aren't just wearable but also extremely compliment prone.
Harper's Bazaar
Dior takes over Harrods with a festive wonderland and fashion exhibition
This festive season, Dior and Harrods have come together, creating a glamorous wonderland and exhibition, which will delight any fashion and beauty lover. The Fabulous World of Dior – which is open to enjoy at Harrods from now until early January – is a presentation of delights, and brings the magic of the fashion house into the iconic department store.
Harper's Bazaar
The Charlotte Tilbury gift sets we’d love to find under the tree
This Christmas, we’re looking for quality over quantity, for thoughtful, exquisitely-packaged gifts guaranteed to make people feel good. And if any brand could sum up all the glittering, joyful indulgence of the festive season, it’s Charlotte Tilbury. From magical serums and flattering foundations to sparkling eyeshadows and pearlescent highlighters, the skincare and make-up ranges are all designed to create a luxurious, luminous glow. Who wouldn’t want that under their tree?
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift’s EMAs Bejeweled Gown Took Inspiration from Queen Elizabeth II
Taylor Swift polishes up real nice. The singer made a shimmering red-carpet arrival at last night's MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany, where she wore a totally "Bejeweled" look. Her glittering David Koma gown stole the show, with its sleek black bustier and see-through net skirt composed of...
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales wears significant royal pearls for Remembrance weekend
The Princess of Wales knows the special significance of wearing pearls, and she chose to wear the stone for the first Remembrance Day weekend since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Kate joined Queen Consort Camilla at London’s Cenotaph on Sunday to watch other royal family members - including King...
We Asked K-Pop Fans What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
Comments / 0