Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Ronaldo hasn't congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 'yet', Real Madrid striker says
Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in October, but says he has not heard from former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema says former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or last month. The French forward claimed the prestigious prize in...
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham
Manchester United’s travelling squad to face Fulham has been revealed.
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham
Christian Eriksen's game in numbers v Fulham. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.
Yardbarker
Wholesale changes as Elliott returns to starting-XI for Southampton – predicted Liverpool team news
Liverpool will be hosting Southampton following a penalty shootout win over Derby County in the Carabao Cup. The Merseysiders will be aiming to go for four wins in a row against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s former outfit at Anfield. Should results go their way, the Reds could cut the deficit to...
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
SkySports
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Fulham v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United’s starting eleven against Fulham has been announced and you can find it here.
Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win
LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder and Portugal international Bruno Fernandes was delighted with his side's 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday but less so with the timing of the World Cup, which begins next weekend in Qatar, necessitating a six-week Premier League break.
Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
BBC
Analysis: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa
Familiar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Aston Villa. While Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
Roberto De Zerbi sorry Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make World Cup
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has expressed regret that Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make England’s World Cup squad.Neither striker Welbeck nor defender Dunk had been expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar.But De Zerbi, who will see the likes of Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Belgium forward Leandro Trossard head off to the World Cup, has made a point of highlighting the absence of his England pair.He said: “I’m happy that Mac Allister, (Moises) Caicedo, Sanchez and others are playing in the World Cup.“Most important competition and for...
Liverpool Set For Key Southampton Clash In Last Game Before FIFA World Cup
The game is a must win for the Reds, who come up against a Saints side now under the guidance of new manager Nathan Jones.
Yardbarker
Video – The highlights from Juve’s tough win in Verona
Last Thursday, Juventus collected their fifth Serie A win in a row as Moise Kean’s solitary goal against Hellas Verona was enough to bring all three points home. The encounter at the Bentegodi Stadium was a cagey affair for the most part, and the Bianconeri struggled to create chances.
PSG 5-0 Auxerre: Player ratings as hosts cruise to emphatic win
Match report and player ratings from PSG 5-0 Auxerre in Ligue 1.
France World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
France World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction.
Comments / 0