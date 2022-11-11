ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Discussing the Cannabis Industry in Wake of the Midterms With Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5cji_0j7WhpaQ00

Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly, joined Cheddar News to discuss election results regarding the legalization of cannabis. “The road to legalization is never linear,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
Cheddar News

Student Borrowers Wait in Anticipation for Biden Announcement on Loans

President Biden is expected to make an announcement regarding student debt this week, with hopes from borrowers that up to $10,000 per loan will be canceled. Roy Paul, the executive director of the financial literacy nonprofit Cents Ability, joined Cheddar News to talk about predictions regarding the announcement. "I think President Biden, playing the moderate person that he is, is really struggling with the idea that there are going to be millions of people who were quote-unquote left out of this process," he said.
Cheddar News

Why Victor Cruz Is Getting Into the Fast Food Business

"Former NFL star Victor Cruz has found success both on and off the football field. Since retiring as a wide receiver from the New York Giants, the Super Bowl champ has gotten involved with sports gambling giant Prophet Exchange, has been a television host, and now is lending his magic touch to the Krystal fast food chain. Cruz sat down with Celebrity Lemonade Stand host Shannon LaNier to talk about how he is bringing several Krystal franchises to his home state of New Jersey. "
NEW YORK STATE
Cheddar News

WTH is Happening at FTX: A Timeline

This illustration photo shows a smartphone screen displaying the logo of FTX, the crypto exchange platform, with a screen showing the FTX website in the background in Arlington, Virginia on February 10, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) FTX, the fourth-largest crypto...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheddar News

Sports Betting, Vaping & Minimum Wage: How the Midterms Are Changing the Economy

"It wasn't just about the candidates during Tuesday's midterm election. Voters also decided on a number of key ballot measures that address local economic issues, like sports gambling, the minimum wage, and union rules. Here's a breakdown of which economy-related ballot initiatives passed muster, and which got a big thumbs down from voters. California Rejects Online Sports Gambling Despite generating the most advertising spending of any ballot initiative in the state's history, California voters overwhelmingly rejected a pair of measures. One would have would have allowed in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and licensed racetracks and the other would have cleared the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'John Wick' 4 Trailer, Lindsay Lohan Back & Commanders Lawsuit

"'John Wick: Chapter 4' New LookKeanu Reeves is back as John Wick. Lionsgate just released the trailer for the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4, and it looks action packed as ever. There's a new love interest, and we even see him link up with an old onscreen pal in Laurence Fishburne. Other stars in the fourth sequel film include Halle Berry, Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. The film is set to hit theaters in March 2023.Lohan Back to HollywoodLindsay Lohan is gearing up for her return to Hollywood. She's set to star in a Netflix holiday flick,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Tesla Stock Loses Shine as Musk Becomes Mired in Twitter 'Money Pit'

A Tesla vehicle is plugged into a Tesla charging station in a parking lot on September 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) While Elon Musk scrambles to make Twitter financially viable just weeks after his purchase became official, some investors are increasingly skeptical that the serial entrepreneur can balance the added workload.
Cheddar News

Sam Bankman-Fried's Downfall Sends Shockwaves Through Crypto

"By Ken SweetSam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire.Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. Bankman-Fried himself could face civil or criminal charges.“Sam what have you done?,” tweeted Sean Ryan Evans, host of the cryptocurrency podcast Bankless, after the bankruptcy filing.Under Bankman-Fried, FTX quickly grew to be the third-largest exchange by...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy