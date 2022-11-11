BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Romania’s central bank lifted its inflation forecasts for this year and next on Monday as supply-side shocks and war in Ukraine drive stronger-than-expected price growth. Energy costs and their transmission to other prices have significantly overshot the central bank’s expectations, Governor Mugur Isarescu told a news conference. The new forecasts see annual inflation at 16.3% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 13.9%. Inflation is now seen at 11.2% at end-2023, compared with a previous forecast of 7.5%. Isarescu said the forecasts did not take into account changes to an energy support scheme for homes and businesses approved by the government on Friday, which partially regulates its power market until March 2025.

