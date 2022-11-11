ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth.
monitordaily.com

Global Interest Rates Rising Faster, Pivot Unlikely in 2023

According to Fitch Ratings’ September 2022 Global Economic Outlook (GEO), global interest rates have risen more rapidly than expected in the past two months, and Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) policy rates are now likely to peak at a later date and higher level than expected. High inflation outturns and a hardening of central bank resolve to bring inflation down make a pivot back towards rate cuts in 2023 unlikely.
NASDAQ

China seen leaving medium-term policy rate unchanged, fully roll over maturing loans

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank is likely to fully roll over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the borrowing cost unchanged for the third straight month this week, a Reuters survey showed. Worsening COVID-19 outbreaks across the country in recent weeks and weak demand from both home...
Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
CNBC

Dollar set for biggest two-day fall since 2009 as rate outlook shifts

The dollar headed for its biggest two-day drop in almost 14 years on Friday, as investors piled into riskier assets after a cooler reading of U.S. inflation helped temper expectations for the Federal Reserve to keep raising rates as quickly. Data on Thursday showed consumer inflation rose 7.7% year-on-year in...
NASDAQ

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ

Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
NASDAQ

SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reports another big loss

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. SoftBank shares were down 11.2% in morning trade, on track for their biggest one-day loss in more...
NASDAQ

Additional Support Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,635-point plateau and it's poised to extend its gains on Monday. The...
Reuters

ECB's Panetta warns against overtightening policy

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must keep raising rates but needs to avoid overtightening as that could destroy productive capacity and deepen an economic downturn, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday.
Reuters

Romanian central bank sees inflation higher, keeping slow approach to rate hikes

BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Romania’s central bank lifted its inflation forecasts for this year and next on Monday as supply-side shocks and war in Ukraine drive stronger-than-expected price growth. Energy costs and their transmission to other prices have significantly overshot the central bank’s expectations, Governor Mugur Isarescu told a news conference. The new forecasts see annual inflation at 16.3% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 13.9%. Inflation is now seen at 11.2% at end-2023, compared with a previous forecast of 7.5%. Isarescu said the forecasts did not take into account changes to an energy support scheme for homes and businesses approved by the government on Friday, which partially regulates its power market until March 2025.

