Washington State

Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
techaiapp.com

Report Says Alameda Research ‘Didn’t Trade Crypto,’ Speculators Think SBF’s Political Connections Let FTX Fly Under the Radar

On Nov. 11, 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. The news followed a few days of speculation and evidence that had shown the digital currency exchange was likely insolvent. The company’s bankruptcy filing and information concerning Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) quantitative cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research shed some more light on the situation. Moreover, crypto proponents have questioned why U.S. regulators let FTX fly under the radar.
CoinTelegraph

Elon Musk says BTC ‘will make it’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week on shaky ground after its lowest weekly close in two years. The largest cryptocurrency considerably weakened after last week’s implosion of exchange FTX, continues to grapple with the fallout. In what is becoming an increasingly erratic market, investors are unsure what will happen...
thecoinrise.com

El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao

According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Shows Strength As Price Holds Above $16,500; Is This A Bear Trap?

BTC’s price loses its previous all-time high of $18,000 as Binance rejects the FTX takeover, with the price responding with a decline to a region of $15,500. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
kitco.com

Uniswap passes Coinbase as number-two Ethereum exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hayden Adams, the creator of Uniswap, shared the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning. Binance remains in...
J.R. Heimbigner

Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people

rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE

