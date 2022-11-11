Read full article on original website
Related
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
Should You Buy Ethereum While It's Still Below $1,500?
The second-largest cryptocurrency is available for roughly $1,300 today. Is that a good starting price?
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
dailyhodl.com
Over $250,000,000 in Bitcoin Withdrawn From FTX, but One Group of Investors Isn’t Touching Their BTC: Glassnode
Blockchain metrics platform Glassnode says that FTX witnessed a massive Bitcoin (BTC) outflow amid news of liquidity challenges at the crypto exchange. Glassnode says that approximately 14,500 Bitcoin left FTX at the height of the panic caused by information filtering out that the crypto exchange was on the cusp of insolvency.
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
techaiapp.com
Report Says Alameda Research ‘Didn’t Trade Crypto,’ Speculators Think SBF’s Political Connections Let FTX Fly Under the Radar
On Nov. 11, 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. The news followed a few days of speculation and evidence that had shown the digital currency exchange was likely insolvent. The company’s bankruptcy filing and information concerning Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) quantitative cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research shed some more light on the situation. Moreover, crypto proponents have questioned why U.S. regulators let FTX fly under the radar.
CoinTelegraph
Elon Musk says BTC ‘will make it’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week on shaky ground after its lowest weekly close in two years. The largest cryptocurrency considerably weakened after last week’s implosion of exchange FTX, continues to grapple with the fallout. In what is becoming an increasingly erratic market, investors are unsure what will happen...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
thecoinrise.com
El Salvador does not keep its Bitcoin holdings on FTX: Changpeng Zhao
According to reports, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has dispelled the claims that his government has its bitcoin storage on the exchange FTX. The recent development comes from the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, who stated that he had a talk with the president about the issue. Does...
Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Wall Street Loves
With inflation still well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%, continued demand from central banks and worried investors could drive gold prices much higher. These six top stocks are rated Buy and come with dependable (and in some cases big) dividends.
Business Insider
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Likely ‘Heading Home’ to $600 Level, Says Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A popular crypto analyst says that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is going back to its pre-bull run price level. In a new strategy session, Benjamin Cowen tells his 773,000 YouTube subscribers that the price of Ethereum will likely return to $600 for the fifth time. “We’ve talked about...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shows Strength As Price Holds Above $16,500; Is This A Bear Trap?
BTC’s price loses its previous all-time high of $18,000 as Binance rejects the FTX takeover, with the price responding with a decline to a region of $15,500. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors.
kitco.com
Uniswap passes Coinbase as number-two Ethereum exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hayden Adams, the creator of Uniswap, shared the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning. Binance remains in...
Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people
rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
Comments / 1