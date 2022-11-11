Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
HKSAR Suggests Regulatory Regime to Avoid Virtual Assets Market Meltdown
In response to the recent crash in the crypto market, the Financial Deputy Secretary of Hong Kong has published a blog suggesting a regulatory regime would effectively avoid crypto exchange crash scenario amid the so-called "crypto winter". Emphasizing transparency, the blog mentioned the use of regulations and how they can...
Voices: Trump’s 2024 announcement proves it — he’s the weakest and most desperate he’s ever been
A politically wounded, low-energy, criminally investigated Donald Trump just formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign. This announcement comes two years after the twice-impeached former president launched an attempted coup. Instead of a golden escalator in New York, Trump announced in Mar-a-Lago — his Florida resort and stolen classified document storage unit.While Trump’s candidacy is certainly a threat to democracy, he is currently facing threats of his own. There is now unprecedented heat from his own party and a potential incoming indictment. Trump’s allies have said he is trying to replicate his "underdog" 2016 campaign. But this isn’t 2016 and Trump...
Rep. Stefanik reelected as House GOP Conference Chair
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has once again been elected as House Republican Conference Chair. This was confirmed on November 15. The House Republican Conference Chair is the third-ranking position in the GOP Conference, following Floor Leader and Floor Whip. Rep. Stefanik was recently reelected as Congresswoman for New York’s 21st District during […]
blockchain.news
Why FTX May Not be the Only Scapegoat in its Own Downfall?
The bankruptcy of FTX Derivatives Exchange, the once crypto behemoth valued at about $32 billion, has served as a reference point for many to look at and engage with the industry with extreme caution. Last week, FTX still appeared normal despite revelations about inconsistencies in the balance sheet of its...
Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor. Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeeated he Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country. The race was called on Monday...
Congress to hold hearing on Cherokee Nation delegate seat
In 1835, the U.S. government and the Cherokee Nation signed the Treaty of New Echota, which began the historic travel known as the Trail of Tears out west.
Former President Donald Trump announces 2024 run
This announcement comes a week after many of the candidates he backed lost during the midterms.
Xi angrily rebukes Trudeau over ‘leaks’ to media about Canada-China relations
Xi Jinping has angrily rebuked Justin Trudeau after Canadian officials shared details of a previous meeting, highlighting the frosty relationship between the two leaders. In a clip recorded by the media pool at the G20 summit in Indonesia, a visibly frustrated Xi pulls the Canadian prime minister aside and says it was “not appropriate” for details about a previous conversation between the two leaders to have been shared with media, suggesting Trudeau lacked “sincerity” in his approach.
NATO says Russia 'ultimately responsible' for deaths in Poland that may have been from air defense missile
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that a preliminary investigation suggested that Ukrainian air defenses landed in Poland and killed two, but said that Russia was 'ultimately responsible.'
Dominic Raab news – live: Sunak to hire independent investigator to probe bullying claims
Rishi Sunak will appoint an “independent investigator” to examine complaints made by staff who worked for Dominic Raab, but is unable to say when the probe will start. Work is underway to find a person with “requisite experience” – in the absence of a permanent ethics adviser, after Boris Johnson failed to fill the role, No 10 said.
blockchain.news
Kraken Freezes All FTX Group Linked Accounts
Kraken Exchange has announced that accounts belonging to FTX, Alameda Research, and their executives have been frozen after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States. According to a tweet from Kraken, it decided to freeze those accounts in order to safeguard creditors of FTX, Alameda Research and their...
blockchain.news
Huobi Reveals its Holdings to be $3.5B in Hot and Cold Wallets
The tension that arose in the crypto space due to the fallout of the FTX exchange has brought about the need for crypto exchange platforms to become transparent as regards their financial position. Huobi, a crypto exchange based in Seychelles has revealed its assets in a bid to foster transparency...
Comments / 0