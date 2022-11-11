ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blockchain.news

HKSAR Suggests Regulatory Regime to Avoid Virtual Assets Market Meltdown

In response to the recent crash in the crypto market, the Financial Deputy Secretary of Hong Kong has published a blog suggesting a regulatory regime would effectively avoid crypto exchange crash scenario amid the so-called "crypto winter". Emphasizing transparency, the blog mentioned the use of regulations and how they can...
The Independent

Voices: Trump’s 2024 announcement proves it — he’s the weakest and most desperate he’s ever been

A politically wounded, low-energy, criminally investigated Donald Trump just formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign. This announcement comes two years after the twice-impeached former president launched an attempted coup. Instead of a golden escalator in New York, Trump announced in Mar-a-Lago — his Florida resort and stolen classified document storage unit.While Trump’s candidacy is certainly a threat to democracy, he is currently facing threats of his own. There is now unprecedented heat from his own party and a potential incoming indictment. Trump’s allies have said he is trying to replicate his "underdog" 2016 campaign. But this isn’t 2016 and Trump...
WETM 18 News

Rep. Stefanik reelected as House GOP Conference Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has once again been elected as House Republican Conference Chair. This was confirmed on November 15. The House Republican Conference Chair is the third-ranking position in the GOP Conference, following Floor Leader and Floor Whip. Rep. Stefanik was recently reelected as Congresswoman for New York’s 21st District during […]
blockchain.news

Why FTX May Not be the Only Scapegoat in its Own Downfall?

The bankruptcy of FTX Derivatives Exchange, the once crypto behemoth valued at about $32 billion, has served as a reference point for many to look at and engage with the industry with extreme caution. Last week, FTX still appeared normal despite revelations about inconsistencies in the balance sheet of its...
The Guardian

Xi angrily rebukes Trudeau over ‘leaks’ to media about Canada-China relations

Xi Jinping has angrily rebuked Justin Trudeau after Canadian officials shared details of a previous meeting, highlighting the frosty relationship between the two leaders. In a clip recorded by the media pool at the G20 summit in Indonesia, a visibly frustrated Xi pulls the Canadian prime minister aside and says it was “not appropriate” for details about a previous conversation between the two leaders to have been shared with media, suggesting Trudeau lacked “sincerity” in his approach.
blockchain.news

Kraken Freezes All FTX Group Linked Accounts

Kraken Exchange has announced that accounts belonging to FTX, Alameda Research, and their executives have been frozen after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States. According to a tweet from Kraken, it decided to freeze those accounts in order to safeguard creditors of FTX, Alameda Research and their...
blockchain.news

Huobi Reveals its Holdings to be $3.5B in Hot and Cold Wallets

The tension that arose in the crypto space due to the fallout of the FTX exchange has brought about the need for crypto exchange platforms to become transparent as regards their financial position. Huobi, a crypto exchange based in Seychelles has revealed its assets in a bid to foster transparency...

