Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
247Sports
Mike Locksley recaps Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa's struggles, offense's brutal day in loss to Penn State
Maryland and coach Mike Locksley had a brutal day on the offensive side of the ball in Saturday’s 30-0 loss at Penn State. The Terrapins (6-4) managed an abysmal 131 total yards, as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was sacked seven times before being replaced in the fourth quarter. The defensive side of the ball was not much better, as the No. 14 Nittany Lions (8-2) gashed Maryland for 164 yards rushing. For Maryland, this followed another poor offensive showing in last week's 23-10 loss at Wisconsin.
blufftontoday.com
Is South Carolina women's basketball better than last year? Maryland win is promising sign
South Carolina women's basketball is on a mission this season to become just the fourth program in NCAA history to win consecutive national titles. The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks took the first step in that journey Friday with a dominant 81-56 victory over No. 17 Maryland. Connecticut and Tennessee, two of...
casualhoya.com
SECOND-HALF HOYAS: Georgetown Guts Green Bay
Your Georgetown Hoyas played at Cap One Arena today against Green Bay, tipping off at the ungodly hour of 11 am (This is TOO early for a basketball game). Why? Look at the game cast of the first 5-8 minutes of this game and you’ll see ugly offense on both sides with a number of turnovers.
Morgan State beats school by 81
Morgan State had its way with Penn State Greater Allegheny, a non-NCAA school, on Thursday evening at home. The post Morgan State beats school by 81 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Upper Marlboro, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Upper Marlboro. The Oakdale High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 12, 2022, 11:30:00.
WTOP
From a prison cell to a college degree: Second Chance program now at Bowie State University
Maryland’s Bowie State University is now offering people serving time at Jessup Correctional Institution the opportunity to earn a degree in sociology and a certificate in entrepreneurship. The Institute for Restorative Justice’s prison education program is made possible through Bowie State’s participation in the Second Chance Pell Grant program,...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
WTOP
Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood
Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
royalexaminer.com
Memorial to Native American veterans dedicated in Washington
WASHINGTON — Raindrops ceased, and a rainbow stretched over the horizon Friday afternoon as speakers honored Native American veterans with the dedication of a memorial in Washington. The National Native American Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall on Veterans Day, exactly two years after the memorial first...
Bay Net
Lanham Man Shares Excitement After $50,000 Scratch-Off Win
LANHAM, Md. – A Lanham man felt so much excitement after a $50,000 Cash Is King scratch-off win that everyone in the store joined in on the fun too. The Prince George’s County resident said he was enjoying a few games of Racetrax recently when a thought entered his mind:
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
Hero security guard was pushing Edmund Burke students back inside when he was hit by a sniper
WASHINGTON — The first thing security guard Antonio Harris heard when a sniper attacked the Edmund Burke School in Northwest D.C. in April was the windows shattering. He raced to order the kids back inside – and then felt a searing pain in his right side. On Thursday,...
Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award
Award-winning journalist and Howard University professor Stacey Patton will be honored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The post Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award appeared first on NewsOne.
Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WAMU
McDuffie talks about his At-Large D.C. Council win
Kenyan McDuffie had quite the journey to his Tuesday night victory in the At-Large D.C. Council race. Currently the Ward 5 councilmember, he suspended his campaign for D.C. attorney general over questions of eligibility, and then entered the At-Large race after the primary. But his win means that one incumbent has been ousted: Elissa Silverman. McDuffie joins us to talk about his win and the future council.
The Jewish Press
New Washington, D.C. Museum Recounts African American History
Jews & Blacks Connect Through Common Experience of Slavery. There has been a strong bond between Blacks and Jews dating back centuries. The bond that ties us together is enslavement. Jews have been enslaved since the early days of civilization, as we read in the Torah and the Haggadah on Passover. Blacks were enslaved in Africa and America for centuries.
Prince George’s, Montgomery County Leaders Part Of Moore Transition Team
Representatives from Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties will play key roles in Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s transition team, which is being implemented to ensure the administration is prepared and well-versed in the issues affecting every corner of the state when they take office in January. The team will be...
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Hyattsville Shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Madison Street at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County police tweeted. The man was...
Hoya
DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage
Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
