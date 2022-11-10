Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Related
gohofstra.com
Hofstra's Postseason Run Ends In NCAA First Round
Washington, DC - Erika Harwood scored a second half goal as fifth-seeded and 18th-ranked Georgetown posted a 1-0 victory over Hofstra in the first round of the NCAA Championship at Shaw Field Saturday. Hofstra sees its season end with a record of 10-8-4. The Hoyas advance to the NCAA Second...
gohofstra.com
Champions! Hofstra Wins Second-Straight CAA Crown
Elon, NC – In a rematch of the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association championship game, the third-seeded Hofstra men's soccer team repeated as CAA champions, as the Pride outlasted top-seeded Elon, 2-1, at Rudd Field on Saturday afternoon. The championship is Hofstra's sixth overall and third since 2015. The Pride...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Drops Road Tilt At Towson
Towson, MD - Sophomore Beatriz Alves had 23 assists and fellow sophomore Chiara Cucco tallied 12 digs to lead the Hofstra volleyball team in the Pride's three-set loss to Towson on Saturday afternoon. The loss was the Pride's first in Colonial Athletic Association play this season and drops the team's...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Looks For First 3-0 Start Since 2017 On Monday
Hempstead, NY - Coming off a pair of exciting wins to start the 2022-23 campaign, the Hofstra men's basketball team will look to go to 3-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season when the Pride hosts George Washington on Monday. W.B. Mason is the presenting game sponsor of Monday's contest.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Competes at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship
Bronx, NY – The Hofstra men's cross country team finished 27th at the 2022 NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship on Friday afternoon from Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. Abraham Longosiwa crossed the finish line first among Hofstra runners in the 10K race, placing 33rd with...
gohofstra.com
What A Night; Hofstra Wins Thrilling Home Opener Over Iona
Hempstead, NY - Redshirt senior Tyler Thomas poured in a game-high 26 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, to lift the Hofstra men's basketball team to a thrilling 83-78 win over Iona on Friday evening at a packed David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. A crowd of 3,707 saw the Pride pick up its second win of the season.
gohofstra.com
Cross Country Season Concludes at NCAA Northeast Regional Championship
Bronx, NY – Six members of the Hofstra women's cross country team raced in Friday's NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. Jordyn McDonnell was the highest-placing Hofstra runner in the 6K race, clocking in at 22:02.8 to finish 82nd. She...
gohofstra.com
Santos Atkinson Secures NLI Signing of Brown
Hempstead, NY – Hofstra Head Women's Basketball Coach Danielle Santos Atkinson has announced the signing of Onna Brown to a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period. "We're incredibly excited to welcome Onna Brown into our Pride Family," Santos Atkinson said. "Onna is an athletic scoring guard,...
Comments / 0