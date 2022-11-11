Read full article on original website
Arizona Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum wins record 5th NFLPA Community MVP
Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum donated $5,000 in order to host a food distribution event at Eisenhower School of Innovation in Mesa on Nov. 1. As a result, the 11-year veteran set a record with his fifth NFL Players Association Community MVP Award for Week 10 this season. “I’m...
AFC East Through Week 10: Miami Dolphins > Buffalo Bills and Tua Tagovailoa > Josh Allen
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Time to face facts, #BillsMafia. The Miami Dolphins have caught, and seemingly surpassed, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. And Tua Tagovailoa is, right now, the best quarterback in the AFC East — and maybe the most valuable player in the NFL. What’s more,...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle.
Dawuane Smoot -- not Josh Allen -- has emerged as Jacksonville Jaguars' sack leader, and at the perfect time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot doesn’t put a cap on the number of sacks he wants to have each season. He does, however, have a minimum threshold. “That minimum I’m looking to get [is] six sacks,” Smoot said. “Everything else is just a cherry...
Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos inactives for Week 10
The Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos have released their list of inactives going into the Week 10 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. After news broke that quarterback Ryan Tannehill was expected to play (he’s active), the biggest question mark was cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was questionable. Well, bad...
Former NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas calls Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday 'disrespectful'
Joe Thomas didn't hold back when discussing the Indianapolis Colts and Jeff Saturday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."
Tennessee Titans ride menacing pass rush to bounce-back win over Denver Broncos
Now that it's cold-weather season in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are back in their element. Behind a dominant defensive showing and a few timely scores, the Titans outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-10 comeback win Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans (6-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but thundered ahead with a persistent pass rush and an offense that took advantage of the few opportunities it needed.
Early 2023 NFL Draft needs for New England Patriots
It’s never too early to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft in April. What are some early positional needs for the Patriots? It’s clear that New England has a few spots on their roster that could use a bit of love. Bill Belichick may undertake yet another draft as the de facto General Manager.
Marlins promote Caroline O'Connor to president
The Miami Marlins have promoted Caroline O'Connor to president of business operations
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview
Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
Bears Make Three Roster Moves
Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
