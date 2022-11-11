ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Ronaldo hasn't congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 'yet', Real Madrid striker says

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in October, but says he has not heard from former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema says former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or last month. The French forward claimed the prestigious prize in...
The Independent

‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds

A﻿ntonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. T﻿he hosts could have been further behind by the time...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
Yardbarker

Watch: Southampton fitness update as new boss praises Liverpool

Liverpool are set to host Southampton in a game that will also be remembered as the first time new man Nathan Jones takes the helm at the club. This often leads to a ‘new manager bounce’ but the former Luton Town boss will be travelling to Anfield with a few injury concerns (as reported by Liverpool’s club website): they are ‘expected to be without Juan Larios (adductor), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) as the only absentees from his travelling squad’.
The Independent

Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa

F﻿amiliar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Aston Villa. W﻿hile Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton

Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
BBC

Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag pleased with Man Utd resilience

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he's pleased with the resilience shown by his side during their 2-1 win over Fulham which saw youngster Alejandro Garnacho score a last-gasp winner. MATCH REPORT: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United. Watch Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 November at 22:30 (GMT)...
Yardbarker

Video – The highlights from Juve’s tough win in Verona

Last Thursday, Juventus collected their fifth Serie A win in a row as Moise Kean’s solitary goal against Hellas Verona was enough to bring all three points home. The encounter at the Bentegodi Stadium was a cagey affair for the most part, and the Bianconeri struggled to create chances.

