Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Boot

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
TENNESSEE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating...
Wide Open Country

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Deliver Haunting 'You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive' at CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton teamed up with a fellow Kentuckian, country legend Patty Loveless to perform a song near and dear to each of them, "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive," at the 56th annual CMA Awards. Joined by Stapleton's wife, singer-songwriter Morgane Stapleton, Stapleton and Loveless traded verses on the Darrell Scott-penned song, which captures the pain and sacrifice of Kentucky coal miners.
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are All Smiles at the 2022 CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, turned the 56th annual CMA Awards into a date night!. The couple was all smiles on the red carpet as they posed for pics ahead of the show. Dressed in a black and pink floor-length gown with corset detailing and lace embellishments, Lambert oozed country glam, while her beau was dapper as ever in a black tuxedo. The couple's CMAs appearance marked their fourth since tying the knot in 2019.
Country Thang Daily

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Win Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards 2022

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde bagged the Musical Event of the Year for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” beating Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy’s “Beers on Me;” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You;” Midland’s collaboration with Jon Pardi on “Longneck Way to Go;” and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never.”
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic

Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Whiskey Riff

Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, & Cody Johnson Among Early CMA Awards Winners

Incase ya haven’t heard, the CMA Awards 2022 airs tonight, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning because you know, it can’t be ALL country music hosts (No hate to Peyton, but still trying to figure out why the hell he’s hosting a country music awards ceremony). Although we’ll have to wait until tonight, a couple of artists have already sealed the deal on a few nominations. For one, […] The post Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, & Cody Johnson Among Early CMA Awards Winners first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN

