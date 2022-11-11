ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

atozsports.com

Why Tennessee Vols fans deserve a lot of credit this week

Tennessee Vols fans deserve a lot of credit this week for the way they showed out for a noon home game against the Missouri Tigers. In the college football world, noon games are viewed as an advantage for the visiting team. The idea is that crowds aren’t as wild at...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri

There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
COLUMBIA, MO
atozsports.com

Did Tennessee just find a new secret weapon on offense?

During Tennessee’s annihilating 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday, a player emerged that could give the Vols yet another offensive weapon. Freshman running back Dylan Sampson exploded for 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Tigers. But will he be utilized more going forward this season or was this a single-game anomaly?
NASHVILLE, TN
mutigers.com

Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE

