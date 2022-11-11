Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee Vols fans deserve a lot of credit this week
Tennessee Vols fans deserve a lot of credit this week for the way they showed out for a noon home game against the Missouri Tigers. In the college football world, noon games are viewed as an advantage for the visiting team. The idea is that crowds aren’t as wild at...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel addresses not taking a knee on Tennessee Vols’ final drive in blowout win against Missouri
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday addressed his decision to not take a knee on UT’s final drive in their 66-24 blowout win against the Missouri Tigers. Heupel was asked by a reporter what went into the decision. “For us, at the end of the day, our...
atozsports.com
Announcers revealed for Tennessee Vols’ matchup against South Carolina Gamecocks
For the second time this season, ESPN’s “A Team” will be on the call for a Tennessee Vols game. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will be in the booth in Columbia on Saturday for the Vols’ matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Earlier this season, Herbstreit...
atozsports.com
How Missouri made a massive impact on Tennessee’s future despite losing to the Vols
The Tennessee Vols completely dismantled the Missouri Tigers this past weekend, winning 66-24 in the final game of the season at Neyland Stadium. But despite the loss, the Tigers still made an impact on the future of Tennessee’s football program last week. And it had nothing to do with...
atozsports.com
Vols senior confirms suspicions on why Tennessee ‘ran the score up’ on Missouri
The Tennessee Vols created some “controversy” this week when they scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play in their win against the Missouri Tigers. Vols running back Dylan Sampson’s late touchdown pushed the Vols’ lead to 66-24. The feeling by many analysts and...
atozsports.com
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
atozsports.com
A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri
There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
atozsports.com
How one play against Missouri showed how that Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is an elite head coach
No one needs to convince anyone that Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is elite. Heupel has taken Tennessee from 3-7 in 2020 (Jeremy Pruitt’s final season as the program’s head coach) to 9-1 this season and on the cusp of the College Football Playoff in an incredibly short amount of time.
atozsports.com
Did Tennessee just find a new secret weapon on offense?
During Tennessee’s annihilating 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday, a player emerged that could give the Vols yet another offensive weapon. Freshman running back Dylan Sampson exploded for 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Tigers. But will he be utilized more going forward this season or was this a single-game anomaly?
mutigers.com
Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
atozsports.com
There was a major separator between Hendon Hooker and another Heisman candidate on Saturday
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his Heisman Trophy hopes take a hit last week against the Georgia Bulldogs. Hooker passed for 195 yards and an interception (along with just 17 rushing yards) against the Bulldogs’ dominant defense. The Greensboro, NC native, however, got back on track this week...
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
wpln.org
Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans can’t vote because of a felony conviction. They are challenging state law to have their voices heard.
The polls have only been open for about 15 minutes when Brandy Tomlinson pulls up to her precinct in Southeast Nashville. “I was up bright and early, ready to go this morning, so I was ecstatic,” Brandy says, as she hops out of her car. Her excitement is palpable...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
WTVCFOX
Sumner County high school student killed while a bystander during domestic dispute
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Gallatin High School student was killed over the weekend after he was shot during an unrelated incident. Gallatin High School sent an email to parents sharing news of the death of sophomore Bobby Transou. According to the email, Transou was shot while he was...
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
Comments / 0