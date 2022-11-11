Read full article on original website
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
According to a new report from LoveFood.com, that is none other than Austin-based Cabo Bob's. Here's what they had to say Cabo Bob's.
Five restaurants in Texas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Texas, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Texas ice cream shop ranked 5th best in the country for 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember the first time you ever tried ice cream? Was it one of the most important moments of your life? These are the questions you need to answer before you move on to try one of the top ice cream shops in the country.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
CBS Austin
Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town
Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
What was the coldest night in Texas history?
While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899.
A Nebraska Woman Fails Miserably at Trying to Make Fun of Texas Icons
Many people like to visit Texas. Some actually think that we still travel by horse and tumbleweeds roll through our towns on a daily basis. Oh wait, that's West Texas. We welcome anyone to visit our great state. However, we do ask that you learn certain things before visiting. Like how to pronounce certain cities correctly or just accept that we will say "yes ma'am" and "no ma'am" or learn that we can take a joke but when you start getting disrespectful, we will rightfully call you out for it.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
Texas Ranch With Bar, Dance Floor, 2 Custom Homes Heads To Auction
The ranch has beautiful river views.
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
FMX 94.5
The Problem With the ‘Don’t California My Texas’ Mindset
"Don't California My Texas" is on banners, on stickers, and it's even a country song. While I understand the intent of the message, it's inherently flawed, counterproductive and really just wildly inaccurate. Are Californians Coming to Texas?. Well, yes, they are. 1 in 10 people who move to Texas are...
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare
The driest in the state is the Palo Duro Reservoir, about 100 miles north of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. Palo Duro only has 275 acre-feet of water, enough to quench the annual needs of about 8 Texans.
Why are Only Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S. in Texas?
Texas is growing and rightfully so. While many Texans aren't happy about some of the changes that seem to be coming with new people, it won't change the fact that they are indeed coming... in droves. In fact Austin, TX is right at the top of the list of our country's fastest growing cities.
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
Big cities swung left in Texas’ governor’s race, while smaller cities, rural areas moved right
O'Rourke won the major population centers of Harris, Dallas, Bexar and Travis counties, while Abbott won smaller cities, like Lubbock, Amarillo, Abilene and Tyler, while also running up the margins in rural areas.
