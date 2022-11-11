ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town

Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

A Nebraska Woman Fails Miserably at Trying to Make Fun of Texas Icons

Many people like to visit Texas. Some actually think that we still travel by horse and tumbleweeds roll through our towns on a daily basis. Oh wait, that's West Texas. We welcome anyone to visit our great state. However, we do ask that you learn certain things before visiting. Like how to pronounce certain cities correctly or just accept that we will say "yes ma'am" and "no ma'am" or learn that we can take a joke but when you start getting disrespectful, we will rightfully call you out for it.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

The Problem With the ‘Don’t California My Texas’ Mindset

"Don't California My Texas" is on banners, on stickers, and it's even a country song. While I understand the intent of the message, it's inherently flawed, counterproductive and really just wildly inaccurate. Are Californians Coming to Texas?. Well, yes, they are. 1 in 10 people who move to Texas are...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
TEXAS STATE
