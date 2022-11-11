ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’

Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town

Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
Old photos show Texas Rangers history as far back as 1884

SAN ANTONIO – The history of the lawmen known as the Texas Rangers spans nearly two centuries. “The Ranger story begins many years ago. In 1823, the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin realized the need for a body of men to protect his fledgling colony, the land settlement effort that marked the beginning of Texas’ development,” the Texas Department of Transportation website states.
Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of

What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
Operation Lone Star: Don't Fear the Reefer...

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
Five Good Reasons to Make the Relocation to Texas

Are you making arrangements for a relocation to the Lone Star State? It's not a bad idea. Texas is the second-most populated state in the United States, and it's not hard to see why. The year-round pleasant climate, cultural diversity, and cosmopolitan atmosphere draw many visitors. Population projections from the United States Census Bureau for December 2021 suggest that Texas's population increased by 1.1% between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. The population increased by 310,288 over that time, bringing the total to 29,527,941.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

