Costa Mesa, CA

Business Insider

The US Army is reinventing basic training to appeal to Gen Z

The US Army is changing out boot camp instructors interact with recruits. It wants to move away from confrontation in order to built trust and better train new soldiers. The revamp is driven partly by the Army's need to appeal to Gen Z, who are reaching enlistment age. Army drill...
MISSOURI STATE
aarp.org

Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
WECT

American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
WILMINGTON, NC
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Advance

Cox: Air Force provided her an education and career, helped her meet love of her life

When Beate Cox entered the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1979 she had no idea what lay ahead. Four decades later, she can't recommend highly enough a military career to young people who don’t know yet what they want to do after high school. “The military offers a multitude of career opportunities, plus assisted tuition for college or a ‘full ride’ at either one of the military academies or through...
MARYLAND STATE
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Military College Wins Coveted Ranger Challenge

Valley Forge Military College Cadets stand together after emerging victorious at the Spartan Ranger Challenge. Cadets at Valley Forge Military College emerged victorious as the number one military junior college at this year’s Spartan Ranger Challenge held at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The Ranger Challenge is an annual senior Army...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TODAY.com

What is a Gold Star military family?

The death of a military service member in combat is a tragic and emotional time for all families and friends, and a loss that no loved one wants to endure. The title given to families of military members who have died in the line of duty is “Gold Star Family.”
The Ledger

Veterans sacrifices last long after service

As we honor America’s veterans this Veterans Day, we must remember that their sacrifices persist well past their service and many struggle with wounds not visible to the eye - mental health issues and/or substance use disorder. When left untreated and without the support they need, some veterans feel so hopeless they take their own lives.
FLORIDA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Veterans need support every day to find their post-military purpose

Every Veterans Day we honor the bravery and sacrifices our armed forces make for our country, but we often forget the support our service members need to transition into civilian life. This phenomenon has been well-documented by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and by academics like the Pew Research...
Navy Times

Problems related to toxic water still affect Hawaii military families

Hundreds of people are still reporting health problems a year after jet fuel contaminated the Navy water system in Hawaii, according to a new report based on a survey by Hawaii state officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 986 people who participated in the follow-up...
HAWAII STATE
Bay Net

NAVAIR Program Manager Wins Top Navy Award For Acquisition Professional Of The Year

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.— The Specialized and Proven Aircraft program office’s (PMA-226) Principal Deputy Program Manager Andy Wilkinson received the Department of the Navy’s Acquisition Excellence Award for Acquisition Professional of the Year Nov.3 at a ceremony held in the Pentagon. The Navy Acquisition...

