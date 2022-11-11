Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
Business Insider
The US Army is reinventing basic training to appeal to Gen Z
The US Army is changing out boot camp instructors interact with recruits. It wants to move away from confrontation in order to built trust and better train new soldiers. The revamp is driven partly by the Army's need to appeal to Gen Z, who are reaching enlistment age. Army drill...
aarp.org
Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
WECT
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
Take Back Our Children fundraiser gifts several students with scholarships
A mother who never got the chance to see her son attend college after he was fatally shot made sure other students from across the city got that chance Saturday.
Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program
Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey and Chili executive Aaron White discuss the company's commitment to America's military with a program that promotes a fast-track transition back into civilian life.
Cox: Air Force provided her an education and career, helped her meet love of her life
When Beate Cox entered the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1979 she had no idea what lay ahead. Four decades later, she can't recommend highly enough a military career to young people who don’t know yet what they want to do after high school. “The military offers a multitude of career opportunities, plus assisted tuition for college or a ‘full ride’ at either one of the military academies or through...
MilitaryTimes
‘Marines do it different,’ Corps’ leaders say during moto birthday run
ARLINGTON, Virginia — At a motivational run the day before the Marine Corps’ birthday, the commandant and the top enlisted Marine underscored that their troops are the few, the proud and the different. And fervently celebrating the birthday of a military branch founded 247 years ago is just...
Valley Forge Military College Wins Coveted Ranger Challenge
Valley Forge Military College Cadets stand together after emerging victorious at the Spartan Ranger Challenge. Cadets at Valley Forge Military College emerged victorious as the number one military junior college at this year’s Spartan Ranger Challenge held at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The Ranger Challenge is an annual senior Army...
TODAY.com
What is a Gold Star military family?
The death of a military service member in combat is a tragic and emotional time for all families and friends, and a loss that no loved one wants to endure. The title given to families of military members who have died in the line of duty is “Gold Star Family.”
Veteran Marine Master Sergeant Shares Why Canine Service Companions Are 'Invaluable'
Retired Master Sergeant (MSgt). Davey Lind of the United States Marine Corps always has an adorable reason to greet every day: his service companion Murphy "Murph" the Cane Corso. Long before meeting Murph, Lind joined the Marine Corps, launching a military career where he "served actively for 20 years, six...
Veterans sacrifices last long after service
As we honor America’s veterans this Veterans Day, we must remember that their sacrifices persist well past their service and many struggle with wounds not visible to the eye - mental health issues and/or substance use disorder. When left untreated and without the support they need, some veterans feel so hopeless they take their own lives.
MilitaryTimes
Veterans need support every day to find their post-military purpose
Every Veterans Day we honor the bravery and sacrifices our armed forces make for our country, but we often forget the support our service members need to transition into civilian life. This phenomenon has been well-documented by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and by academics like the Pew Research...
Many veterans are landing jobs, but the transition can be tough
The U.S. is celebrating Veterans Day at a time when the nation is experiencing some of its lowest monthly veteran unemployment rates on record.
'A life companion': These service dogs are helping veterans cope with PTSD
José Romero, a 42-year-old Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, never thought that a dog could change his life. “When I left the Army, I was in pretty bad shape. I was having nightmares, sweating, and had a lot of anxiety. I didn’t want to get out of my house,” he told NBC News in an interview.
Navy Times
Problems related to toxic water still affect Hawaii military families
Hundreds of people are still reporting health problems a year after jet fuel contaminated the Navy water system in Hawaii, according to a new report based on a survey by Hawaii state officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 986 people who participated in the follow-up...
americanmilitarynews.com
New effort to keep talented Marines in the service helps hit recruitment goals
Cpl. Alexandria McFadden walked around a motor pool at Camp Pendleton recently, pointing out her favorite vehicles. At the top of the list was the newer Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which is replacing the Humvee. “It’s fun to drive, it’s easier to maneuver than a 7-ton and has more visibility,”...
Bay Net
NAVAIR Program Manager Wins Top Navy Award For Acquisition Professional Of The Year
NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.— The Specialized and Proven Aircraft program office’s (PMA-226) Principal Deputy Program Manager Andy Wilkinson received the Department of the Navy’s Acquisition Excellence Award for Acquisition Professional of the Year Nov.3 at a ceremony held in the Pentagon. The Navy Acquisition...
Comments / 0