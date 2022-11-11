Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Allure
Rihanna's Butt-Length Curls and Every Other Work of Hair Art at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
Sound the alarms — the one and only Rihanna is back on the red carpet! The star attended the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel and we are so happy to see her and her effortlessly cool style once more. RiRi, who...
Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are All Smiles at Will Smith’s Star-Studded Screening of ‘Emancipation’
Will Smith hosted a private viewing party for his new film, “Emancipation,” which officially premieres on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9th. The screening turned into a star-studded event as several A-list stars attended including Tyler Perry, Dave Chapelle, Kenya Barris, Corey “Blacksmith” Smyth, and even Rihanna and ASAP Rocky showed face.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
thezoereport.com
Lupita Nyong’o Wears One Stunning Hairstyle After Another On Her ‘Black Panther’ Press Tour
To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
